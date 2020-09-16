‘El Internado: Las Cumbres’: Who’s Who in the Amazon Prime Video Series

Welcome to The Boarding School: Las Cumbres. The new version of the series that triumphed on Antena 3 between 2007 and 2010, is about to see the light. Amazon Prime Video has shared the first details of its protagonists, the actors who will replace Ana de Armas, Martiño Rivas, Elena Furiase, Jon González and company in the reboot of The intership that has already finished filming after the stoppage caused by the coronavirus and that caught actors and crew filming in the Monastery of Iratxe (Navarra).

So, we already know what to expect on the small screen of Asia Ortega (The hockey girls), Albert Salazar (A.K.A.), Daniel Arias (He finished, tell me), son of Imanol Arias, Carlos Alcaide (Freedom), Daniela rubio (The hunt. Monteperdido), Claudia Riera (Those of Hockey), Paula del Rio (The unknown), Gonzalo Diez (7 days). With them, Sara Balerdi (Gormiti) and Francisca Aronsson (Paradise hotel), among others, complete the junior cast.

Now we will have to wait to know which characters will give life Natalie saying (Robles, researcher, Out of place), Ramiro Blas (Vis a vis), Alberto Yellow (Out to sea, my lovely neighbors), Mina El Hammani (Elite), Joel Bosqued (Mothers, Land of Wolves) The Amaia Lizarralde (The invisible line, Floor 25, Hospital Central).

The new story will take place in a school located next to an old monastery, in an inaccessible place between the mountains, isolated from the world. The students are rebellious and problematic kids who will live under the strict and severe discipline imposed by the center to reintegrate them into society. The surrounding forest is home to ancient legends, threats that are still valid and that will immerse you in fast-paced and terrifying adventures.