‘El Chiringuito de Jugones’ signs Miguel Torres

Josep Pedrerol, director and presenter of The Chiringuito de Jugones, announced the name of the show’s first signing for the 20/21 season: Miguel Torres. The former Real Madrid and Malaga footballer, among other teams, who in recent years has jumped onto the pages of cuore magazines for his relationship with Paula Echevarría, becomes a new collaborator of the leading sports night program on television, which airs from Sunday to Thursday in Mega. “I am delighted to join the Chiringuito and I hope to be up to the task by contributing what I have learned in the world of football. There is a great group of people and I am sure we will have a good time”, assures the brand new signing, and adds that “When Pedrerol called me I didn’t even think about it, telling and commenting on football from the perspective of someone who has been inside is something that motivates me especially”.

Torres will debut in the starting lineup of the program this Thursday, September 17 to contribute his experience after his time in elite football. The ex-footballer already had the opportunity to step on the set of the program last July, when he reviewed his professional career with the Chiringuito team and confessed his future plans, which included obtaining the title of professional coach.

Torres, 34, was a youth squad for Real Madrid until he reached the first team, where he coincided with the so-called galacticos, winning two leagues and a Spanish Super Cup. He also played for Getafe, Olympiakos, with whom he won the Greek league, and Malaga, where after being captain he hung up his boots at the end of the 2018-2019 season.

The leader of sports nights

The Chiringuito de Jugones it is a benchmark among sports information spaces. The program led by Josep Pedrerol has achieved an unmistakable style on television that is, more and more, followed by the audience: if last season it closed with an average of about 200,000 viewers and a 4% share in late night Mega (before having to interrupt its broadcast due to Covid-19), this following grew in the last full month (August) to 5.7% and 269,000 viewers, and increased even more so far in September, 6% and nearly 300,000 followers, once again the absolute leader in the theme night.

In addition to its television repercussion, it is the program with the most impact on networks, in August it generated more than 250,000 comments in its slot and an average of 3,600 authors per broadcast on Twitter.

