Edurne has a third talent. Now she will also present ‘Fam Jam Dance with the family!’ on Disney Channel

It has five editions of Got Talent behind her and now the show’s producer, Fremantle, has trusted her for her new project, Fam Jam Dance as a family!. The singer, whom we will also see soon in Idol Kids (Telecinco) sharing a seat on the jury with Isabel Pantoja, will present this new talent from Disney Channel in which 12 families will compete to become the kings of the track.

The ex-trunnion is delighted with her new television adventure: “It is a format that has made me fall in love from the first moment. People are going to be surprised with the talent that there is with dancing in our country. Also, the fact of seeing them participate as a family makes it very special. We are going to have a lot of fun”, he has assured. And, although Edurne is used to dancing on stage, this time the protagonist will not be her but the anonymous dancers who will compete and whose casting is already open. So you know, if yours is a dance, encourage yours and sign up on this website. The requirements to compete, in addition to having a lot of rhythm, is that some of the family members have between 7 and 12 years and manage to recruit a group among 2 and 6 people from your same family, either blood or politics.

Fam Jam Dance as a family!, an adaptation of a family contest that has been well received in the United States, will arrive in Spain in the autumn and will show each week the choreographies that will lead to twelve families to fight for victory. We will see the castings, the rehearsals with a professional choreographer, the weekly galas and the grand finale.

Vincent Sourdeau, vice president of programming and production of Disney channels in Spain, ensures that the talent show “fits perfectly into the content proposal of the channel” and fully trusts Edurne’s work as presenter: “With his experience we are sure that it will be a complete success”.

