Edu Aguirre reveals the destiny of King Juan Carlos I in ‘El Chiringuito de Jugones’

It is the news of the summer. He King Juan Carlos has made the decision to go live outside of Spain. “My legacy and my personal dignity demand it of me”, are the reasons that justify his transfer. In a letter sent by her son, the. Rey, and made public this Monday by the Zarzuela palace, the former head of state points out that “with the same desire for service to Spain that inspired my reign and in the face of the public repercussion” generated by “certain past events in my private life, I wish to express to you my absolute availability to help facilitate the exercise of your functions ”.

His “thoughtful decision” to move abroad in the face of the “public repercussion” of news about his accounts in tax havens had sparked speculation about the fate of his departure … until now. Edu Aguirre, journalist of The Jugones beach bar, has revealed a world exclusive that had nothing to do with sports: the fate of Juan Carlos I, a fact that has revolutionized the networks because of the strangeness of hearing this news in a sports gathering.

“It is information that has come to me minutes before the program begins “, He began by counting the journalist, announcing that he was going to reveal the place where he was going to reside. “The idea today of the king emeritus is to live in the United Arab Emirates“He revealed the flight habits of Juan Carlos I and his friends in Abu Dhabi.”If you want privacy, it is the country where you will have the most privacy, because there is no freedom of the press, the entire royal house controls it. Is your idea“.

Will not lose the title

Finally, Juan Carlos I will not lose the honorary title of king, which was granted to him by a royal decree of June 2014, a few days before his abdication. Felipe VI’s father had refused to voluntarily renounce this title, which does not carry any associated privilege, and his son did not want to strip him of it against his will.

The decision announced this Monday was expected since it was examined by the emeritus king, Corinna Larsen, who had declared to the Swiss prosecutor that don Juan Carlos donated 65 million euros that supposedly had been given to him by the King of Arabia Abdullah bin Abdulaziz

