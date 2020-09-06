Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart add ‘A Spy and a Half’

A deadly CIA agent (Dwayne johnson), a victim of bullying as a teenager, returns home to attend an alumni reunion. With the excuse of working on a secret case, he enlists the help of what was the most popular boy in the Institute (Kevin Hart), who is now a boring accountant and lives longing for his glory years. When the poor man realizes the mess he is getting into, it is too late, as his new friend involves him in shootings, betrayals and espionage, forcing him to risk his neck countless times.

An unequal and inseparable couple

A Spy and a Half was the third comedy that Rawson Marshall Thurber led to the big screen, after We are the Miller (2013) and Matter of balls (2004). In this film, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson He worked for the first time under the orders of the San Francisco filmmaker, with whom he has repeated experience in El skyscraper, also as the protagonist.

The other great protagonist of this crazy story was Kevin Hart, a regular at movies of this genre. A Spy and a Half was the first film in which the Philadelphia actor shared a cast with The Rock, but their good chemistry on the big screen made both repeat as partners in the two installments of the new version of Jumanji and in Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw (2019).

Central Intelligence. USA, 2016. Comedy. 114 min. Dir .: Rawson Marshall Thurber. Int .: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Kevin Hart, Amy Ryan, Danielle Nicolet, Aaron Paul, Jason Bateman.

