TELEVISION

Drunk driver who crashed his Porsche said Storm Dennis blew it off the road

March 10, 2020
Add Comment
4 Min Read

Drunk driver who crashed his Porsche said Storm Dennis blew it off the road
Nicholas Hird was banned from driving for 18 months (Picture: Cavendish Press)

A drunk driver who crashed his Porsche whereas dropping two pals residence from a boozy dinner blamed Storm Dennis, saying sturdy winds blew the supercar off the road.

Nicholas Hird, 31, ploughed his 911 Turbo proper right into a road test in Alderley Edge, Cheshire, after offering associates a increase inside the unhealthy local weather on February 21.

Police responding to the crash observed him strolling away from
the scene clutching one in every of many car’s personalised amount plates, which he quickly
dashed to the floor all through a failed try to flee.

Hird, from Congleton, was found to be nearly twice the approved limit and later admitted driving with further alcohol along with obstructing police after by probability bundling over one in every of many chasing officers. He was banned from the roads for 18 months and fined £1,066.


Nicholas Hird outside Stockport Magistrates court where he received a??1,066 fine and court costs plus18 months disqualification for drink-driving in his Porsche. Hird, an oil rig worker who smashed up his Porsche whilst he drove home drunk in the wake of Storm Dennis. He has been banned from driving after he blamed last month's 140mph ''super-cyclone'' for the crash. Disclaimer: While Cavendish Press (Manchester) Ltd uses its' best endeavours to establish the copyright and authenticity of all pictures supplied, it accepts no liability for any damage, loss or legal action caused by the use of images supplied. The publication of images is solely at your discretion. For terms and conditions see http://www.cavendish-press.co.uk/pages/terms-and-conditions.aspx
Hird claimed to have misplaced administration of the wheel in heavy winds (Picture: Cavendish Press)

Nicholas Hird, an oil rig worker who smashed up his Porsche whilst he drove home drunk in the wake of Storm Dennis. He has been banned from driving after he blamed last month's 140mph ''super-cyclone'' for the crash.Disclaimer: While Cavendish Press (Manchester) Ltd uses its' best endeavours to establish the copyright and authenticity of all pictures supplied, it accepts no liability for any damage, loss or legal action caused by the use of images supplied. The publication of images is solely at your discretion. For terms and conditions see http://www.cavendish-press.co.uk/pages/terms-and-conditions.aspx
His barrister questioned whether or not or not there would have been any crash ‘had it not been for the local weather’ (Picture: Cavendish Press)

Stockport Magistrates’ Courtroom heard the oil rig worker was out celebrating being on shore go away following a two-week stint stationed out inside the Irish Sea.

He spent the evening at Piccolino consuming and consuming with associates and claimed he thought it might be protected to drive after switching to delicate drinks part-way via.

Defending, Damian Mullarkey acknowledged: ‘An earlier case on this
courtroom docket made reference to Storm Dennis and the date in question for this offence
could also be very comparable.

‘[Hird] was requested to drive two of his associates and he did so
resulting from the unhealthy local weather. Nonetheless that unhealthy local weather induced him to swerve and he
misplaced the once more end.

‘He misplaced administration, clipped the kerb and crashed into the submit in question.’


Nicholas Hird outside Stockport Magistrates court where he received a??1,066 fine and court costs plus18 months disqualification for drink-driving in his Porsche. Hird, an oil rig worker who smashed up his Porsche whilst he drove home drunk in the wake of Storm Dennis. He has been banned from driving after he blamed last month's 140mph ''super-cyclone'' for the crash. Disclaimer: While Cavendish Press (Manchester) Ltd uses its' best endeavours to establish the copyright and authenticity of all pictures supplied, it accepts no liability for any damage, loss or legal action caused by the use of images supplied. The publication of images is solely at your discretion. For terms and conditions see http://www.cavendish-press.co.uk/pages/terms-and-conditions.aspx
Hird will protect his well-paid job nevertheless should uncover one different answer to full the 150-mile spherical journey to catch the helicopter which flies him out to the rig (Picture: Cavendish Press)

Exams confirmed Hird had 63 micrograms of alcohol in 100
millilitres of breath. The approved limit is 35mg.

Mr Mullarkey added: ‘The actual fact is my shopper momentarily panicked
nevertheless then complied completely with the police thereafter.

‘The irritating choices are the amount of alcohol
consumed, nevertheless there could also be an argument that had it not been for the local weather would
the accident have occurred?’

Mr Mullarkey knowledgeable the courtroom docket Hird simply isn’t susceptible to lose his well-paid job, nevertheless should uncover totally different strategy of ending the 150-mile spherical journey to and from Blackpool the place a helicopter flies him to the rig.

Hird was moreover ordered to pay £150 costs.

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *