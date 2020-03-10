Drunk driver who crashed his Porsche said Storm Dennis blew it off the road



Nicholas Hird was banned from driving for 18 months (Picture: Cavendish Press)

A drunk driver who crashed his Porsche whereas dropping two pals residence from a boozy dinner blamed Storm Dennis, saying sturdy winds blew the supercar off the road.

Nicholas Hird, 31, ploughed his 911 Turbo proper right into a road test in Alderley Edge, Cheshire, after offering associates a increase inside the unhealthy local weather on February 21.

Police responding to the crash observed him strolling away from

the scene clutching one in every of many car’s personalised amount plates, which he quickly

dashed to the floor all through a failed try to flee.

Hird, from Congleton, was found to be nearly twice the approved limit and later admitted driving with further alcohol along with obstructing police after by probability bundling over one in every of many chasing officers. He was banned from the roads for 18 months and fined £1,066.



Hird claimed to have misplaced administration of the wheel in heavy winds (Picture: Cavendish Press)



His barrister questioned whether or not or not there would have been any crash ‘had it not been for the local weather’ (Picture: Cavendish Press)

Stockport Magistrates’ Courtroom heard the oil rig worker was out celebrating being on shore go away following a two-week stint stationed out inside the Irish Sea.

He spent the evening at Piccolino consuming and consuming with associates and claimed he thought it might be protected to drive after switching to delicate drinks part-way via.

Defending, Damian Mullarkey acknowledged: ‘An earlier case on this

courtroom docket made reference to Storm Dennis and the date in question for this offence

could also be very comparable.

‘[Hird] was requested to drive two of his associates and he did so

resulting from the unhealthy local weather. Nonetheless that unhealthy local weather induced him to swerve and he

misplaced the once more end.

‘He misplaced administration, clipped the kerb and crashed into the submit in question.’



Hird will protect his well-paid job nevertheless should uncover one different answer to full the 150-mile spherical journey to catch the helicopter which flies him out to the rig (Picture: Cavendish Press)

Exams confirmed Hird had 63 micrograms of alcohol in 100

millilitres of breath. The approved limit is 35mg.

Mr Mullarkey added: ‘The actual fact is my shopper momentarily panicked

nevertheless then complied completely with the police thereafter.

‘The irritating choices are the amount of alcohol

consumed, nevertheless there could also be an argument that had it not been for the local weather would

the accident have occurred?’

Mr Mullarkey knowledgeable the courtroom docket Hird simply isn’t susceptible to lose his well-paid job, nevertheless should uncover totally different strategy of ending the 150-mile spherical journey to and from Blackpool the place a helicopter flies him to the rig.

Hird was moreover ordered to pay £150 costs.