Driver dead after solo crash on Highway 101

The driving drive of a pickup truck died Tuesday morning after colliding with the center divider of Freeway 101 in San Mateo.

The California Freeway Patrol responded to a report spherical 8:45 a.m. of an enormous white pickup truck swerving all through lanes on northbound 101, scraping in direction of the center divider at about 20 mph and, ultimately, stopping in direction of the divider merely north of Peninsula Avenue.

Paramedics found the driving drive unresponsive and administered CPR. The motorist was taken to a hospital and

pronounced ineffective, primarily based on the CHP.

Three northbound lanes have been closed for about half an hour. All lanes have been reopened by 9:45 a.m.

The CHP didn’t reveal the identification of the motorist as an investigation into the crash continues to be ongoing.

Copyright 2020 by Bay Metropolis Data, Inc. — Republication, Rebroadcast or another Reuse

with out the precise written consent of Bay Metropolis Data, Inc. is prohibited.