Dr. Dre’s daughter Accepted in University of Southern California

Well-known hip hop icon, rapper, Dr. Dre expressed his second of proud as his daughter marked her place in the University of Southern California. Dr. Dre put up an Instagram submit which stated, ‘ my daughter received accepted into USC. All on her. No jail time!!’

This submit of Dr. Dre, instigated many celebrities like Diddy to specific their happiness and share the enjoyment.

Busta Rhymes and Timbaland additionally left emojis on the image and congratulated Turly. Nick Cannon congratulated Turly and commented, ‘ Absolute Success!!’ on the image. Turly posted the identical image on her Instagram account and exclaimed that her exhausting work paid her off rather well.

She additionally stated, she can be attending the USC Faculty of Cinematic Arts.

Dre and Lovine offered their Beats Electronics to Apple for $three billion in 2014 and established an academy for undergraduate college students together with varied sectors like advertising, enterprise entrepreneurship, visible design, engineering, and others, in response to a press launch. The president of USC praised lovine and Dre for his or her donation in 2013.

A nationwide conspiracy says that many people who promoted dishonest on school entrance exams of elite universities had been arrested by federal brokers and in a while March 12, 2019, the paperwork had been unleashed in federal courtroom in Boston.