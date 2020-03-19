Donald Trump Bashes Media Coverage Of Coronavirus, Agrees With One America News Reporter That News Outlets “Siding With China”

President Donald Trump’s press briefing had a flurry of newsworthy statements, updates and a few startling moments.

Days after saying that a variety of the media “really has been actually honest” in its protection of the coronavirus disaster, on Thursday he was again to calling quite a few information retailers “dishonest.”

Close to the tip of the briefing, Chanel Rion, chief White Home correspondent for One America News Community, the right-wing outlet, requested him, “Do you think about the time period Chinese language meals racist, as a result of it’s meals that originated in China or has Chinese language origin?”

“No, I don’t assume it’s racist,” Trump responded.

Rion continued, “On that observe, the main left-wing information media, even on this room, have teamed up with Chinese language communist celebration narratives, and so they declare you might be racist for making these claims concerning the Chinese language virus. Is it alarming that main media gamers, simply to oppose you, are constantly siding with overseas state propaganda, Islamic radicals and Latin gangs and cartels, and so they work proper right here within the White Home with direct entry to you and your group?”

Trump then went on an prolonged rant of media protection of his administration’s response to the disaster. “It’s completely faux,” he stated, earlier than singling out The Wall Road Journal, which revealed an in-depth take a look at how the federal authorities failed to supply satisfactory coronavirus testing. He later stated that the media was “siding with China. They’re siding with many others. China is the least of it. If we had an sincere media on this nation, our nation could be a good better place.”

One America News Community, primarily based in San Diego, options in depth reporting largely favorable to the Trump administration. It’s owned by Herring Networks.

Different White Home correspondents chided the reporter for primarily goading Trump.

Yamiche Alcindor, White Home correspondent for PBS Newshour, wrote on Twitter, “It’s past disturbing that One America News Community is asking lay up inquiries to Pres Trump packed w/ false data. Transferring on, when will everybody who wants a coronavirus check have the ability to get a check within the U.S.? Trump and VP Pence by no means answered that key query.”

Trey Yingst, overseas correspondent for Fox News who was previously with OANN, wrote, “The journalists in that briefing room are a few of the most interesting on the planet. Many have lined the White Home for many years and tirelessly labored to carry public officers accountable.They’re a significant a part of our democracy.”