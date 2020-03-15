Donald Glover Surprise New Album With Cameo From Ariana Grande Taken Down From Website

UPDATE: The brand new album from Donald Glover has apparently been pulled from his web site. The untitled, 12-track album was streaming on-line for a few dozen hours earlier than being taken down. The web site has no data on the why or what of the looks

EARLIER: Hoping to carry some cheer to these in coronavirus confinement, actor/musician Donald Glover has stunned followers with a brand new album.

The 12-song bundle, titled Donald Glover Presents, consists of some beforehand launched songs and cameo appearances fro Ariana Grande, SA, 21 Savage. The album is presently streaming on loop on his web site.

There was no indication if Glover’s presentation with out his Infantile Gambino alter-ego implies that persona has been discontinued completely.

The web site has no data save for the music, however has a 4-panel piece of paintings depicting a big crowd gathering.