Donald Glover Releases Surprise New Album With Cameo From Ariana Grande

Hoping to carry some cheer to these in coronavirus confinement, actor/musician Donald Glover has shocked followers with a brand new album.

The 12-song package deal, titled Donald Glover Presents, consists of some beforehand launched songs and cameo appearances fro Ariana Grande, SA, 21 Savage. The album is presently streaming on loop on his web site.

There was no indication if Glover’s presentation with out his Infantile Gambino alter-ego signifies that persona has been discontinued completely.

The web site has no data save for the music, however has a 4-panel piece of paintings depicting a big crowd gathering.