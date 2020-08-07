Dollface: A tribute and parody of female friendship to brighten up your summer

By more than Dollface, one of the summer premieres of HBO Spain, can be summarized as “A series on female friendship”, you have to understand the limits of such a description when putting it. It is impossible to represent everyone at all times and the version of female friendship that Jordan Weiss, the creator, proposes moves through common ground and also through an idea of ​​friendship marked by the Los Angeles way of life and the model women who, although they believe in science, are curious about the products and treatments that appear on the Goop website of Gwyneth Paltrow, even if they can laugh at them.









Jules (Kat Dennings) is left overnight. Her boyfriend of the last five years (Connor Hines) has grown tired of her and Jules is in a hateful situation: she is more alone than the one because she left her friends behind because she conditioned all her social interactions to her life as a couple. Having to face the New World, fear is not singleness but understanding the mechanisms of female friendship trying to reconnect with Madison (Brenda Song) and Stella (Shay Mitchell), the college friends.

Friendship in the spotlight in ‘Dollface’. (Hulu)



Dollface does not start out as a comedy. It is a satire that is based on eccentric and surreal situations. For example, Jules discovers that she is single and we literally see her getting on the bus of the women who have been left, having to resist the temptation to get off at the first stop, that of the desperate ones who find another boyfriend quickly because they cannot be alone . And, if at a certain point you see a discussion between Madison and Stella, you will feel that the world is literally breaking. And, if Jules has trouble connecting with her coworkers, we will literally see her running around trying to reach her food table, which always pulls away and keeps a distance from her.









In this sense, Dollface reminds one of the craziest comedies of the past decade, Simon Rich’s Man seeking woman. Of course, this surreal philosophy is not as solid as it might seem at one time, for better and for worse.

Parody female clichés but does not reject them either. (Hulu)



On the one hand, the first episodes propose situations as absurd as they are funny in their metaphors about what it means to be friends in the modern era and to have to be great at all times and maintain a layer of frivolity in interactions. On the other, Dollface increases viewer engagement by focusing screenwriting efforts on creating stronger episodes with a given conflict and where the characters not only live surreal situations but they evolve And so do the dynamics of friendship between Jules, Madison, Stella and Izzie (Esther Povitsky), another who joins the band.

Those looking for a series that gutters the conventions and contradictions of lipstick and heel feminism may be left half done. Dollface is here to laugh at the level of care women feel they need to take when going outside and being presentable, but she doesn’t fight it. Is it your obligation to do so? Not.









There is an episode about ‘The Wizard of Oz’. (Hulu)



The important thing is that she understands a sense of friendship, she has fun analyzing it and making fun of it, but it shows that deep down she loves the contradictions of the leading women. Possibly the girls are like the people who surround the creative team and, deep down, Jules, Madison, Stella and Izzie are good friends with each other. And has anyone gone to dinner with a single, working woman from Los Angeles? Why They can have this perfect point between seriousness, confidence and the frivolity of a Gwyneth Paltrow dietitian.

And, while the Dollface based on extreme situations that could be brilliant and conceptual but did not fit a very connected series, the metamorphosis that the series undergoes in the following episodes allows it to be a fun content but anchored in the empathy and strength of the characters. If someone is looking for an entertaining, fun series whose characters can dazzle little by little, here it is.























