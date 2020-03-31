Dog cries after Watching Mufasa Die in ‘The Lion King’

All of us have seen The Lion King and it’s Disney’s some of the acclaimed film.

However in lion king there may be this one explicit scene which is a bit tough to observe. And it doesn’t matter what age you’re, it brings tear to our eyes.

The notorious scene that we’re taking about is the scene the place Simba see his father, Mufasa dies after being pushed in a stampede. It’s a very arduous scene to observe, even for adults and it appears like people aren’t the one one which have cried to that scene.

In a video which has been lately been going viral, a canine could be seen getting emotional and crying to the sight of Mufasa dying.

The video was add by Josh Myers, from Chattanooga, Tennesse and it reveals his 4-month-old pet, Luna getting agitated and whimpering on the sight of Mufasa’s dying.

He mentioned, “To see her crying on the TV was the sweetest factor I believe I’ve ever seen.”

On this video, Luna appears to grasp what’s occurring and can’t bear the sight what she is watching.