Do you recognize this actress as a child?

Surely by his eyes you have already guessed that the actress behind this photo is Christina Chang. Dr. Audrey Lim from The Good Doctor, of an Asian father and an American mother, has shared an image of his childhood on Instagram to make a call for citizen responsibility.

“This little girl had no idea, nor did she think, what opportunities, disappointments, joys, pains, or adventures awaited her. She simply existed.”he began by saying. “Whatever happens, this Friday afternoon I am grateful for the ability to just … breathe.”He concluded while asking people to wear a mask.

A recommendation to help save lives and prevent health workers from facing such dramatic situations as those that the protagonists of the ABC series live in fiction. In the midst of the stoppage caused by the coronavirus, The Good Doctor plans its fourth season that is almost ready to return to the small screen shortly.

In it, the character of Christina Chang faces new challenges as head of the San José St. Bonaventure and the loss of Dr. Meléndez (Nicholas González), her former love in fiction and a great friend in real life with whom she starred in a funny virtual farewell ‘postmortem’.

Luckily, from what we see on his social media profile, he still has colleagues in the series with whom to share good times during filming.

After summer, we will see them again in action in the medical drama whose fourth season AXN will broadcast in Spain.

