Disney’s Upcoming ‘Star Wars’ Series Finds Its Leading Actress

They talk about the series of Star Wars Focused on Cassian Andor, the character of Rogue One played by Diego Luna, since November 2018. Since then he seemed to live in limbo, always on the move but never with too much news. But the paralysis of the Hollywood industry seems to have been a setback for Disney to put the batteries and have found the actress who will share scenes with Luna.

It will be Adria Arjona, an actress born in Puerto Rico 28 years ago, who in 2015 attracted attention with the second season of True detective, who has participated in action films such as Pacific Rim: Uprising, Triple Frontera y 6 Underground, one of Netflix’s most successful movies. Complete a cast that will also include Denise Gough, Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgard, Alan Tudyk and Kyle Soller.









Adria Arjona in an image of Netflix’s ‘6 Underground (6 in the shade)’. (Christian Black / Netflix / Christian Black / Netflix)



This Cassian Andor-centered project will have its own treatment. Yes The Mandalorian was entering a space typical of the western space, this series still without definitive title is considered a series of spies. The man in charge of exploring the universe created by George Lucas in 1977 but with his own prism will be Tony Gilroy, who will write the pilot, direct the episode and act as showrunner.

Gilroy knows this world: he was one of the screenwriters who signed the script for Rogue One, the movie of Star Wars released in December 2016 and grossed more than $ 1 billion at the international box office.





This Star Wars television spin-off is one of the many television projects that Disney Studios and Lucasfilm develop for Disney +. Of real action, the miniseries focused on Obi Wan Kenobi and with Ewan McGregor reprising the role, the second season of The Mandalorian that is ready for this coming fall and a fiction with a more feminine look and that Leslye Headland is preparing. A series with Donald Glover about Lando Calrissian is also rumored to be in development.















