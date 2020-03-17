Disney World Closes After Walt Disney’s Granddaughter Rips Fireworks Crowds At Park

There’s no higher treatment for the coronavirus blues than standing shoulder-to-shoulder a whole lot of individuals, proper? Walt Disney’s granddaughter took exception to a pair of pictures posted Sunday on Twitter that confirmed crowds watching fireworks shows on the parks Granddad based.

“Are you f*cking kidding me?” Abigail Disney tweeted in response:

Disney World in Orlando is closed as of Monday, but it surely and the corporate’s different Orlando parks remained open over the weekend, regardless of its Anaheim websites shutting down a number of days earlier.

Social media reacted to Abigail Disney Twitter-slam, typically ripping the corporate. However the pictures have been posting on the WDW New At this time account, which notes that it’s “not affiliated with the Walt Disney Co.” Its tweet additionally doesn’t word when both picture was taken.

As of Monday night time, the corporate had not commented on the matter.

Abigail Disney has a historical past of disagreeing loudly and publicly along with her grandpa’s firm. Final yr, she labeled Bob Iger’s compensation “insane” whereas addressing pay disparities for its workers.

She additionally has been an activist on that subject. Again in 2017, Disney wrote an op-ed for USA At this time after Congress handed a sweeping tax overhaul, calling it a “enormous handout.” In a video posted on NowThis Information, she mentioned: “This invoice will give me this tax lower whereas additionally killing medical health insurance for over 13 million folks. It’ll let me move over $20 million to my youngsters, tax-free. And all my mates with non-public jets? They get a tax lower too.”

Disney mentioned she was motivated to talk out towards the invoice due to the need to advocate for the general public good, above self-interest.