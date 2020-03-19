TELEVISION

Disney+ To Launch In The UK With Two Episodes Of ‘The Mandalorian’

March 19, 2020
Disney+ goes reside in Europe on March 24, and the Home Of Mouse is dripping out extra particulars on what its launch slate will seem like when customers go surfing for the primary time.

Disney has confirmed that the streamer will debut with 26 unique collection and flicks within the UK, together with The Mandalorian. The first two episodes of the Star Wars spinoff will probably be out there on launch day, whereas the third goes reside on March 27.

In the meantime, the primary two episodes within the closing season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will debut on March 24, with two episodes then being launched each Friday, beginning March 27.

Disney+ will price £5.99 a month in Britain and 6.99 euros in Europe, the place it’s going reside in nations together with Italy, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

