Disney Taking Massive Financial Hit But Has Cash Enough To Weather Disruption, Moody’s Says

Large rankings company Moody’s Tuesday outlined the large monetary hit Disney is taking within the present coronavirus pandemic however mentioned the corporate has sufficient money to climate the disruption.

“No change in rankings or outlook (at the moment). Liquidity reins supreme,” mentioned Moody’s SVP and lead leisure analyst Neil Begley.

He mentioned Disney has a complete of $12.25 billion of revolver capability, presently undrawn besides to backstop its excellent business paper, It additionally has a large money stability. That’s greater than sufficient to cowl bond maturities by way of the tip of the fiscal yr of about $2,four billion. “We additionally anticipate the corporate will endeavor to regulate prices, delay capital expenditures and pay considerably decrease taxes for fiscal 2020.”

That mentioned, the detailed report confirmed the leisure conglomerate being hit on all sides with the most important punch coming from the parks, experiences and merchandise division that’s 34% of whole income. Disneyland in California, Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, and Disneyland Paris Resort are shuttered no less than by way of the tip of the month on high of closures in Hong Kong, Shanghai (partially reopened) and Tokyo over the previous few months. Cruises are suspended.

“There may be potential for a major financial hit to Disney if the closures final past June, however we anticipate the park closures and cruise ship suspensions to be a brief disruption, hurting margins and including to the $175 million working revenue hit to the section for the parks closed in Shanghai and Hong Kong earlier this yr,” Moody’s mentioned.

The film studio is being squeezed as cinema closures rise all through the world, movies underperform (Onward) and releases are delayed (Mulan, New Mutants, Antler). The corporate’s movie slate was closely weighted towards its fiscal first quarter that led to December, Moody’s famous.

Studio leisure generates 17% of income.

At media networks, 33% of income, ESPN will take successful from the suspension and postponement of the NBA and MLB seasons, in addition to different dwell sports activities programming disruptions.

Disney’s dwell efficiency outcomes might be hit by Broadway going darkish.

Moody’s additionally mentioned funding in Disney+ and streaming has already eaten into free money stream. Relying on how lengthy coronavirus-related disruptions final, it’s doable Disney is not going to generate free money stream in fiscal 2020, delaying its deleveraging plan. Moody’s mentioned the disaster will add between six months and a yr to the time the corporate might want to return its stability sheet to credit score metrics per its present A2 long-term debt rankings.