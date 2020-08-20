Disney surprises with an animated series with a bisexual protagonist

They often have diversity issues in Disney. You just have to see the controversy around Love, Victor. But they also step forward from time to time and now have a series with a bisexual protagonist on air. NWe refer to The Owl House (La Casa Búho) where the protagonist named Luz Noceda is bisexualHe, as confirmed by Dana Terrace, the creator of the series.

As she explained on social media, she had always wanted to introduce diversity into her projects. There are screenwriters who may have the cunning to sneak these values ​​imperceptibly into their works, introducing them little by little, but she didn’t see herself capable. “In development I was very open about my intentions to put queer kids as main characters. I’m fatal when it comes to lying so sneaking them in would have been difficult “, he acknowledged.









When her project received the green light, in fact, she was convinced that they would not let her pursue her vision. Against expectations, he was given the freedom to continue with his concept of The Owl House. And why was it so important to her? “I’m bisexual! I want to write a bisexual character, damn it! “he confessed. Luckily, being a bighead paid off and she feels supported by Disney.

The series focuses on Luz, a human teenager who accidentally finds a portal to another world Instead of going to a troubled youth camp. There he meets Eda, a witch who lives with a demon. So she decides that she wants to be a witch like Eda even though she has no special abilities.

Luz wants to be a witch like Eda. (Disney)













Dana Terrace has also used social networks to send a message to those trying to gain a foothold in the industry: “Representation matters. Always fight for what YOU want to see “.









