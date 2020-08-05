Disney is already preparing a new platform for adult content

Walt Disney Studios It is already preparing a second content platform to place the more adult content they have in their catalog. The CEO of the company, Bob Chapek, has explained that they will not use the Hulu brand, a well-known platform in the United States and where they are maximum shareholders, but the new platform could be called Star, which is a service with which they already operate in India.

The prices of this new service are unknown, the times when they hope to establish themselves in the different markets or if there will be any way to integrate this future Star with Disney +, the platform with which already has more than 60 million subscribers worldwide, a figure that exceeds all company expectations.















This move had long been debated. After all, Walt Disney Studios opted for the creation of Disney + because they realized that, despite charging for the rights, the studio’s most commercial films were helping to launch and consolidate Netflix, its main rival in terms of Domestic consumption.

With the fall in content consumption on linear television, where they have both channels in the United States and in the rest of the world with the Disney Channel brand, they decided to make the content profitable by themselves and thus control the entire sales and distribution circuit. But why didn’t they do the same with more adult profile movies and series?

‘The Maid’s Tale’ belongs to Hulu, the American platform where Disney is majority shareholders (Hulu)



At first it was thought that the service that would represent the adult Disney would be Hulu. The acquisition of 20th Century Fox caused the traditional animation studio to take the majority of the shares in Hulu, a content platform in the United States that produces series such as The Maid's Tale o Looking for Alaska, in addition to broadcasting the reruns of many series broadcast on free or cable television.









You just have to see how many movies and series Disney has. Only in the United States do they own the ABC channel and also the production company ABC Studios, responsible for series such as

Anatomía de Grey, Station 19, A Million Little Things The Stumptown; They also have Freeform, which broadcasts youth content and it would be necessary to see if they have the option of broadcasting the series broadcast there; on Hulu they are Dollface, The Maid’s Tale, Looking for Alaska The

Love Victor

Love Victor, which they sent there although it had initially been developed for Disney +.







In India they already participate in the Star conglomerate





They also have all the series produced and broadcast on Fox channels like Mrs America, Better things, Fargo, Atlanta, American horror story, Pose

The American crime story. While many of these series are being broadcast by other platforms outside of the United States, they are enough content to create their own content platform if they are able to regain the rights. Not to mention the entire FOX film catalog they acquired that they are not directly profiting from.

Of course, for now it remains to be seen if the change will be as abrupt as with Disney + or if they would prefer to continue amortizing their contents with the sale to third parties and thus defray the costly and risky bets of Disney +, which renounced the box office of works such as Artemis Fowl and the remake of The Lady and the Tramp to give notoriety to the new service.








