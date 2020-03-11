Disney Halts ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ Prague Shoot Over Coronavirus Concerns

EXCLUSIVE: One other high-profile coronavirus casualty. After the federal government of Prague closed faculties and positioned different restrictions on occasion and journey, the Disney+ sequence The Falcon and The Winter Soldier from Marvel has shut down manufacturing there due to considerations over the virus, whose world unfold has your complete world on alert. The present stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan because the title characters, and is a by-product from the Captain America and Avengers movies.

The present has been taking pictures for months in Atlanta, however they started a brief shoot in Prague final Friday that was to be accomplished in a couple of week. Immediately, the studio shut down the manufacturing and known as everyone dwelling to Atlanta. No phrase in the meanwhile whether or not the present will return to Prague, nevertheless it appears unlikely.

That is the second time the sequence has been interrupted by actual occasions: plans to shoot in Puerto Rico in January had been squashed due to a 6.four magnitude earthquake alongside its southern coast, reportedly the island’s greatest in a century.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier premieres on Disney + in August.