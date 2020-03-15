Disney Drops ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Early On Digital Home Video

With a lot of the nation sitting at dwelling ready out the coronavirus, Disney made Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker accessible for buy a number of days early.

The movie was alleged to be launched on Tuesday, March 17. As a substitute, the ultimate Skywalker Saga turned accessible late Friday, March 13, in most digital shops together with Vudu, Apple TV and iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNow and Amazon. The title is offered in HD and SD for $19.99 and in 4K Extremely HD for $24.99.

The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters in December 2019. The movie debuted to combine reactions from critics and longtime Star Wars followers, but it raked in $1.07 billion {dollars} on the worldwide field workplace.

House leisure lovers have one thing else to fill their time. As Deadline reported yesterday, Frozen 2 is getting an early launch as properly. Disney stated Friday it could drop the movie three months forward of schedule within the U.S. and internationally on its Disney+ subscription streaming service.

“It’s right here! #Frozen2 is now streaming on #DisneyPlus within the U.S. Coming to Canada, Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand this Tuesday,” the studio introduced at this time on its official Twitter account.

New Disney CEO Bob Chapek stated the corporate was happy to share the movie earlier, noting that “the themes of perseverance and the significance of household are messages which might be extremely related throughout this time, and we’re happy to have the ability to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to get pleasure from at dwelling on any system.”