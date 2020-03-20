Disney Delays Launch Of Disney+ In India Amid Coronavirus Chaos

Disney+ will launch later than meant in one of many largest markets on the planet as coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on the leisure trade.

The streamer will not go dwell in India on March 29 as initially meant, and Disney is but to specify a brand new launch date for the service, which is stocked with unique sequence equivalent to The Mandalorian.

Disney had deliberate to time the launch with the beginning of the Indian Premier League season, however given the unfold of COVID-19, the sporting occasion has been rescheduled. Disney+ might be a part of Disney’s native streamer, Hotstar, which has 300M month-to-month lively customers.

Uday Shankar, president of The Walt Disney Firm APAC and chairman of Star & Disney India, stated in an announcement: “We lately introduced that Disney+ would launch in India by means of the Hotstar service together with the start of the Indian Premier League cricket season. Given the delay of the season, we’ve got made the choice to briefly pause the roll-out of Disney+ and can announce a brand new revised premiere date for the service quickly.”

Disney+ goes dwell throughout many main European nations, together with the UK, on March 24.