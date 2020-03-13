2ND UPDATE, 5:23 PM: Disney mentioned tonight that it additionally will shut its Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort “in an abundance of warning and in the perfect curiosity of our visitors and workers.”

Right here is the corporate’s newest assertion spurred by issues over the unfold of the coronavirus:

In an abundance of warning and in the perfect curiosity of our visitors and workers, we’re continuing with the closure of our theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort, starting on the shut of enterprise on Sunday, March 15, by means of the top of the month.

Disney Cruise Line will droop all new departures starting Saturday, March 14, by means of the top of the month.

Associated Story Los Angeles Faculty District Closes Doorways To Filming Amid Coronavirus Fears

The Walt Disney Firm pays its solid members throughout that closure interval.

The inns at each Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris will stay open till additional discover. The retail and eating complexes, Disney Springs at Walt Disney World and Disney Village at Disneyland Paris, will stay open.

Home Walt Disney Firm workers who’re capable of earn a living from home are being requested to take action, together with these at The Walt Disney Studios, Walt Disney Tv, ESPN, Direct-to-Shopper, and Parks, Experiences and Merchandise.

We are going to proceed to remain in shut contact with acceptable officers and well being consultants.

UPDATE; 1:27 PM: The Walt Disney Firm is shutting down its Anaheim theme parks on Saturday because the coronavirus spreads.

“Whereas there have been no reported circumstances of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after fastidiously reviewing the rules of the Governor of California’s government order and in the perfect curiosity of our visitors and workers, we’re continuing with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Journey, starting the morning of March 14 by means of the top of the month,” a spokesperson for the corporate mentioned Thursday.

No phrase but on Florida’s Disney World, however Hong Kong Disneyland and Tokyo Disneyland stay shut down over COVID-19. The Shanghai Disney Resort partially reopened earlier this week as new circumstances of coronavirus in China had been reported to be on the decline.

“The Inns of Disneyland Resort will stay open till Monday, March 16 to offer visitors the flexibility to make vital journey preparations; Downtown Disney will stay open,” the Disneyland Resort rep added Thursday of the California attraction. “We are going to monitor the continuing state of affairs and observe the recommendation and steerage of federal and state officers and well being businesses. Disney will proceed to pay solid members throughout this time,” the corporate famous.

“Disneyland Resort will work with visitors who want to change or cancel their visits, and can present refunds to those that have resort bookings throughout this closure interval. Please contact The Walt Disney Journey Firm for questions and cancellations at 714-520-5050.”

PREVIOUSLY, 1:14 PM: Town of Los Angeles is placing the brakes on gatherings of greater than 50 folks on civic property and shutting the doorways of Metropolis Corridor to the general public over issues from the coronavirus. On the identical time, theme parks like Disneyland and Common Studios are nonetheless open for enterprise, says California Governor Gavin Newsom – although possibly not for lengthy.

Citing “distinctive circumstances,” Newsom mentioned that the theme parks is not going to be requested to shut quickly, though the Governor himself simply yesterday suggested that Californians not collect in teams of extra that 250 due to COVID-19. “I guarantee you, we’re shifting shortly and successfully towards a decision in these areas, mentioned the Governor at present, making some extent of declaring that `I had a dialog with Bob Iger yesterday.”

Within the metropolis that Disneyland constructed, Anaheim officers have made the transfer to shutter giant scale occasions on the Anaheim Conference Heart till the top of the month. The forthcoming WonderCon has been postponed from its scheduled April 10-12 dates.

With elevated hand sanitizers in its California and Florida parks, Disney insists that it has “elevated the frequency of cleansing and disinfection in excessive visitor contact areas, and are offering details about good hygiene practices and sickness prevention to our visitors and solid members.”

As an increasing number of of Hollywood begins closing down a minimum of briefly, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti asserted Thursday that town is on the case, as a lot as they are often.

“I do know that is an anxious time for lots of people, however Angelenos ought to keep centered on preparation and safety, not panic,” Garcetti mentioned after a gathering of metropolis officers at present. “We are going to proceed doing all the pieces we are able to to assist information folks by means of this example and dealing carefully with our native, state and federal companions to maintain our communities protected, conscious and knowledgeable,” the Mayor added as variety of metropolis closures and restrictions had been made public.

Amongst these efforts, as COVID-19 take a look at nonetheless lag nationwide, the Metropolis of Angeles plans to close Metropolis Corridor itself from members of the general public apart from Metropolis Council conferences and hit pause on “all non-essential public group occasions or group actions with 50 or extra members, or that require shut contact between susceptible people.” Moreover, L.A. is shifting to “restrict entry for guests in public buildings to not more than 50 at a time.”

Of observe to these flying into the Southland to go to the likes of Disneyland or Common, LAX is exempt from these restrictions. Metropolis museums, libraries, parks, swimming pools, and group facilities, will not be.