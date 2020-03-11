Disney Channel Promotes 11 Across Development, Programming, Production, Inclusion & Communications

In what’s believed to be the most important group promotion ever at Disney Channel, the community has upped 11 government and staffers throughout its enterprise to SVP and VP degree. The promotions follows a ramp-up of Disney Channel’s output over the previous 18 months to 450-500 new live-action and animated episodes and a number of other unique films for Disney Channel and Disney Junior, plus extra sequence and films completely for Disney+.

(Prime L-R) Eric Bjorklund, Morgan Di Stefano, Sarah Finn (Backside L-R) Rafael Garcia, Diane Ikemiyashiro, Claire McCabe and Jermaine Turner

“The strengths and capabilities of our staff differentiate us from the competitors; with these promotions, we acknowledge lots of those that have contributed considerably to our success,” Gary Marsh, president and chief inventive officer, Disney Channels Worldwide, stated in making the announcement. “They’re pushed by a ardour for the optimistic Disney model, they usually prioritize what is actually necessary in telling nice tales for preschoolers, youngsters, tweens and households. In addition they have modern concepts and the arrogance, ardour and knowledge to thrive in a inventive surroundings, significantly throughout this most enjoyable time within the tv enterprise.”

Here’s a checklist of the promotions:

Emily Hart upped to SVP, Growth

Hart is now answerable for oversight of the Inventive & Inventive Growth staff at Disney Tv Animation. This function is accountable for the event pipeline for all animated content material developed at TVA for numerous platforms, together with Disney Channels and Disney+. She initially joined Disney in 2003 and was most not too long ago VP, Unique Programming.

Khaki Jones, upped to SVP, Present Sequence

A Disney TV Animation government since 2010, Jones is now answerable for supervising present content material for all sequence and short-form content material produced internally at Disney TV Animation and numerous third-party studios. This content material feeds all three linear Disney Channels and Disney+. She was elevated from her function as vp, Present Sequence.

Alyssa Sapire, upped to SVP, Unique Programming

Sapire is answerable for the Disney Junior improvement slate and has day after day inventive oversight of present sequence for preschoolers and their dad and mom/caregivers. She joined the corporate in 2016 and was most not too long ago VP, Unique Programming.

Vicki Ariyasu, upped to SVP, Instructional Useful resource Group & Inclusion.

Ariyasu joined the corporate in 2013 and works throughout Disney Junior and Disney Channel programming improvement groups to tell curriculum primarily based on nationwide instructional requirements, new applied sciences and cultural traits. She additionally leads Disney Channel’s work in social duty, variety and inclusion for animated and live-action programming.

Jermaine Turner, upped to VP, Growth

Turner’s function has expanded to incorporate the event of recent animated content material to assist the elevated quantity demanded by the linear channels and Disney +. He has over 20 years of service at Disney and was most not too long ago an government director at Disney TV Animation.

Rafael Garcia, upped to VP, Growth

Garcia is answerable for growing live-action sequence, with an emphasis on discovering rising content material creators, for each Disney Channels and Disney+. He joined Disney in 2012 and, most not too long ago, was government director, Unique Sequence.

Eric Bjorklund, upped to VP, Present Sequence

A 20-year veteran of Disney Channel, Bjorklund is answerable for overseeing the day after day present inventive administration on lots of Disney Channel’s live-action sequence. He additionally leads present inventive content material for a number of Disney Channel-produced live-action sequence for Disney+. He was most not too long ago government director, Programming.

Diane Ikemiyashiro, upped to VP, Present Sequence

An government director for Disney Junior since 2014, Ikemiyashiro’s obligations have expanded to incorporate inventive supervision of present sequence, short-form sequence, and manufacturing for preschoolers and their dad and mom/caregivers.

Sarah Finn, upped to VP, Manufacturing

Finn oversees the manufacturing of all Disney Junior’s unique animated tv sequence and shorts and can now develop her portfolio with the latest additions to the Disney Junior slate. She has over 20 years of animation expertise, joined Disney in 2013, and was most not too long ago an government director of Manufacturing.

Morgan Di Stefano, upped to VP, Communications

Di Stefano oversees publicity for the live-action sequence and films for Disney Channel, and the live-action sequence and films the group produces for Disney+. She additionally leads publicity for Radio Disney. She joined Disney in 2018 as government director, Communications.

Claire McCabe, upped to VP, Different Programming

Since becoming a member of Disney in 2015, McCabe has been answerable for the event and manufacturing of other sequence and specials, together with reside occasions and non-scripted programming.