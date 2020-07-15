Disney + Announces New ‘Star Wars’ Animation Series for 2021

Brands, brands, brands. In Disney they are clear that the success of their content platform lies in owning the best-selling brands, franchises, and fictional universes. How? Well a new series has just been announced set in that very, very distant galaxy that George Lucas began exploring in 1977 with Star Wars.

Unlike The Mandalorian, which was the first live-action series from Star Wars, this project that is titled The Bad Batch It will be animated and is slated to land on Disney + in 2021. Jennifer Corbett, who has already worked on Star Wars: Resistance, will be in charge of the script, Brad Rau (Star Wars: Rebels, Resistance) will be responsible for the direction and will also participate as executive producers Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, The Clone Wars) and Athena Portillo (The Clone Wars, Rebels), all connoisseurs of the universe and the modus operandi from Walt Disney Studios and Lucasfilm.









Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

The claim of this Star Wars: The Bad Batch it is continue with the plots and imaginary explored in The Clone Wars, which said goodbye this May. The series will focus on the elite and experimental clones from the first batch of clones as they attempt to survive after the Clone Wars.

This The Bad Batch will be a squad where they are distinct from their brothers in the clone army and each of them possess exceptional ability, which makes them an infallible and effective team. Like the Mandalorian who has monopolized the conversation in recent months, the series will focus on the jobs they accept as mercenaries as they try to find their place in the world.

'The Bad Batch' will continue with the mythology of the clones of 'Star Wars: Clone Wars' (.)













This project becomes the fifth series in development or production within the Disney + umbrella. On the one hand, The Mandalorian Jon Favreau is preparing to disembark with the second season on the platform this coming fall and with a third season almost confirmed. On the other hand, there are three series in the pre-production phase to which is added this animated series of The Bad Batch.

Ongoing series include Obi Wan Kenobi-focused spin-off with Ewan McGregor picking up the paper. At first it had to be a movie but, seeing that the Han Solo-centered film did not work at the box office, they changed and decided to turn the project into a series-event. Also preparing a spin-off focused on Cassian Andor, the character of Diego Luna in Rogue One. The series for which we have the least information, however, is the fiction prepared by Leslye Headland, co-creator of

Russian Doll Netflix, which is expected to have a more feminine look and cast.

Ewan McGregor will reprise the role of Obi Wan Kenobi in a new television prequel (.)












