Disney + already has a release date for the next film of ‘Phineas and Ferb’ in Spain

The number one rule of the industry is that no title can be buried if it succeeds, especially if it belongs to Disney +. Let them tell the fans of Phineas y Ferb: perhaps they said they were firing the characters in 2015 when the television series closed but soon We will have an exclusive movie for Disney +: Candace Against the Universe will be released worldwide on August 28, including the Spanish market.

When Walt Disney Studios had its content platform up and running to produce and release its own studio titles, the executives met with Dan Povenmire and Jeff Marsh, the creators of Phineas and Ferb. They were clear that even though they had finished the story in 2015 on their own terms, they were a very valuable asset to Disney + and they finally agreed to produce movies intended for television.









Candace against the universe is the first adventure of Phineas and Ferb created exclusively for the content platform that, for the moment, has exclusively hosted the series

The Mandalorian

framed in the Star Wars universe, other originals like Diary of a future president or movies like the remake of The Lady and the Tramp or the adaptation of Artemis Fowl

.

The initial plan was to release the film during the first year of the platform and luckily it can be. While the title was not yet finished when Hollywood had to paralyze the projects due to the coronavirus pandemic, those involved in Phineas and Ferb, the movie: Candace vs. the Universe

they were able to work remotely and put the finishing touches on the story.







‘Candace vs. the Universe’ is the second television movie to premiere ‘Through the Second Dimension’ in 2011





As Povenmire and Marsh agreed, the film will be a different story from any episode in the series aired between 2007 and 2015. What’s it about? Phineas and Ferb must cross the universe to save their sister Candace, who has been kidnapped by aliens and discovers a world without little brothers who annoy her all day. It is the second film of these characters, since Disney Channel had released Phineas and Ferb: Through the second dimension in 2011.









(.)











