Discover a Golden Globe Maggie Gyllenhaal in ‘The Honorable Woman’

We are in luck. Thanks to the platforms we are recovering a lot of magnificent series that we can now see for the first time or revisit if they were already among our favorites. So that, From Friday July 10 we will enjoy The Honourable Woman, the production of BBC Two and Sundance TV that until now we had only been able to see if in 2014 we had Canal +.

Now HBO recovers the series that led Maggie Gyllenhaal to the Golden Globe for Best Leading Actress in a Miniseries we review his tour on television. Although in the industry Maggie began her career along with her little brother, the also actor Jake Gyllenhaal, on the small screen she is the queen of the family.

When he had barely participated in two films, in 1996 the opportunity came to participate in Shattered Mind, a telefilm directed by his father, Stephen Gyllenhaal. It was a good foray into the middle, because just two years later she had a role in The Patron Saint of Liars junto a Dana Delany (The body of crime). In 1999 she even released two more tv movies,. Resurrection con Christopher Lambert (The Blacklist) and Shake, Rattle and Roll: An American Love Story.





For a few years he focused entirely on his cinematographic facet, but in 2004 he found a project to go back to being on television: Strip Search, a Sidney Lumet film for HBO Network in which Gleen Close and Maggie Gyllenhaal explored the changes in individual liberties after the events of 9/11.

He did not go back to the small screen until 2011, when was presenter of one of the chapters of the documentary series Curiosity. The episode he introduced was Why is Sex Fun?, the third of the first season. Just a year later, he participated in the pilot episode of The Corrections, the series adaptation of Jonathan Franzen’s novel that never was and it was broadcast on HBO as a tv movie. The truth is that this cancellation surprised considering the great deal it had. Along with Maggie were also Ewan McGregor, Greta Gerwig, Dianne Wiest y Chris Cooper.

The consecration on television

Maggie Gyllenhaal managed to establish herself as a reference actress in the television industry in 2014, thanks to the series that now premieres on HBO, The Honourable Woman. With Nessa Stein He demonstrated his extraordinary interpretive capacity as the board of a company with business in the Middle East, which earned him the Golden Globe.

Already with extra poise, in 2017 released The Deuce, the HBO production that chronicles the birth of the porn film industry in the early 1970s in New York. In this three season fiction is Eileen “Candy” Merrell, a street prostitute from Times Square with an entrepreneurial spirit that, attracted by the pornography industry, ends up being a film director X.

