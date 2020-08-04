Disappeared: The appeal of the usual case series

I don’t know if it’s a matter of regression or just an insatiable thirst for entertainment. The point is that in recent months, while series like

Collapse

and

I could destroy you

They stood out as the projects most discussed by critics, there was another that became an infallible resource to combat boredom and with a very traditional and missed pattern. I mean Missing, the series initially for Mediaset but at the moment it can only be seen in Amazon Prime Video.

I had already claimed it in a text about why we should abandon the blockade when selecting series. Sometimes it is time to assume that we only want to entertain and disconnect the neuron with easy content and that does not present a challenge due to its theme or genre, as when before we placed ourselves in front of the television and allowed ourselves to be seduced by the grill, without considering whether that content had to change our lives. But it would be a little mean to reduce Missing to “I found it on Amazon and psé” when it has been one of my obsessions

of the summer after opening on the platform on June 19.









Michelle Calvo, new agent of Group 2 of Disappeared of the Central Brigade. (Mediaset / Plane to Plane)



The most irresistible part of this production of Plano a plano (Valeria) is the aroma of open series that it has from the beginning. The writing team led by Curro Royo assumes the procedural format (that is, the case series) presenting two investigations of missing persons in each episode. The viewer’s reference point is Sonia Ledesma (Michelle Calvo) who joins Group 2 of the Disappeared of Santiago Abad (Juan Echanove) with a past in tow: her own partner disappeared without a trace in Africa and, while her family gives her for dead, she trusts that he is still alive despite years without knowing anything new about him or his possible whereabouts.

The scripts stoically endure the duration of the seventy-minute episodes (Mediaset does not want to give up yet and wants formats that fill the maximum time of primetime possible) and is in no rush to establish the dynamics among the police. For example, while it is obvious that Maxi Iglesias, one of the police officers, will end up having some sexual tension with Michelle Calvo (you just have to see how handsome they are and add two and two), they do not pigeonhole in a plot of tug of war from minute one.

Each episode counts two cases of disappearance (and sews background plots) (Mediaset / Plane to plane)













What matters is solving the cases with some invited actors who are always silent and who serve as a distraction while the viewer invests in most of the characters and subplots that are cooked. This does not mean that it is perfect: it seems that the shooting went straight to the point with a realization that could better exploit moments of tension (There is some slow motion to add drama that is a little creepy) and I would even say that the sound sounds a little metallic.

The most grateful thing is that, without realizing it, Missing offers a second half of the season that leaves you glued to the armchair because they focus on the conflicts sown between case and case. Here are the disappearance of the husband of Sonia Ledesma, the arrival of the troubled son of Abad (Luis Fernández) and the open case of the son of Carmen Fuentes (Elvira Mínguez), the president of an association that helps the relatives of the disappeared, who has a close relationship with Abad since he was unable to find his son, who disappeared in a supermarket.

Juan Echanove, the boss. (Mediaset / Plane to Plane)













The series may rush to solve questions (suddenly, they rush as if they had to be canceled at any time) but this also allows you to go from hobby to outright vice. He knows almost badly that a series so entertaining and that he understands television as usual has not yet been broadcast on Telecinco, where it was supposed to be released, more than anything because you can see that free television was their natural habitat.

Disappeared claims the solidity of procedural formats in a time when they are no longer fashionable because Netflix and the rest of the platforms are betting on original content that shuns the idea of ​​the “weekly case”. Sometimes there is nothing more compact than this kind of series, which does not have to give up going further with the characters and the horizontal plots, and that they have their best ally in some cases that allow us to structure the episode to compose infallible entertainment units.















