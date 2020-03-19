DirecTV Goes Dark For A Spell As America Hunkers Down At Home Over Coronavirus

If you happen to have been stunned to immediately miss the final 20 minutes of Chicago Med, Tucker Carlson Tonight or The Masked Singer simply now on the East Coast, be part of the DirecTV membership.

As America hunkers down at house for what seems to be the primary full week of coronavirus enforced isolation, the AT&T-owed satellite tv for pc service tonight went darkish for a spell at round 8:45 PM ET throughout the nation. As companions bickered over who had the clicker final and an evening of no-TV nervousness and a few actual social distancing grew, the screens froze or simply went black in thousands and thousands of properties that haven’t wire reduce but.

Although you might have missed discovering who the movie star voice underneath the Swan was on Wednesday’s episode of Masked Singer, hashtag #DirecTVDown by no means actually had time to catch hearth on social media because the service appeared to reboot on the high of the hour. Nonetheless, for these lengthy 15 minutes or so, issues have been trying fairly bleak for tonight’s primetime.

The tech website Downdetector started seeing a spike in customers reporting issues at 5:40 PM PT, with most saying the sign had been misplaced.

DirecTV is having points since 8:48 PM EDT. https://t.co/O0gYpdG4BO RT if it’s down for you as nicely #DirecTVdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) March 19, 2020

That noticed clients all around the USA take to Twitter and different social media platforms to vent as customer support strains started to again up.

Hey @DIRECTV if I’m going to be caught in my home are you able to no less than be sure the service you present really works? As a paying buyer this may be good. pic.twitter.com/ZtJKpnwIDl — Samantha Pysher (@SamanthaPysher) March 19, 2020

The obvious outage was targeting the West Coast, the jap half of the Lone Star state and up and down the East Coast.

Representatives for DirecTV didn’t reply to Deadline’s request for remark or rationalization. Oddly in at this time’s age of social media, the service additionally didn’t take to Twitter or Fb to reply their buyer’s WTF outrage.