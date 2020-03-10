Diddy Remembers The Notorious B.I.G. With Photos And A Message

As you most likely know by now, rapper Notorious B.G.I. was assassinated again on March 9, 1997. Diddy wished to submit one thing in his reminiscence, and he shared some pics and a message on social media.

Verify these out beneath.

‘Huge was the right artist! This candid second when BIG had author’s block. This solely occurred to him as soon as. He was speaking about retiring. And I’m principally simply telling him to cease speaking loopy and that he was the best of all time. Then he went in and made hypnotize! 🔥🔥🔥🔥True story 🖤 #badboysforlife WE WILL NEVER STOP!!!!! #wemissyouBIG ❤️’ Diddy captioned one of many posts.

Somebody mentioned: ‘Loopy…I actually posted a photograph on my IG story enjoying hypnotize. We lived an exquisite time

He was only a dope individual.’

One different follower posted this: ‘He’s missed however his music lives on without end! ❤️’ and a fan mentioned: ‘Think about the sort of music he’d be dropping in 2020 radios would cease enjoying that drake bull s#$!’

Another person posted this: ‘Loopy that the King 😎 was pondering of retiring. He had a believer as his greatest pal although!’

A follower posted: ‘I at all times favored you however I freakin love you with that jersey on 💯’

One of many rapper’s followers mentioned: ‘@diddy please hold bringing the positivity as we speak it’s a lot extra heartfelt to recollect the grins too sorrow doesn’t final without end.’

Another person highlighted this: ‘When you’ve gotten nice folks pushing you encouraging you you are able to do no matter you need. Thanks for supporting him so he could possibly be nice.’

Simply a few days in the past, Diddy posted a motivational message on his social media account. It’s about happiness and what folks can do to be completely happy.

Additionally, he made his followers freak out with footage from the hospital. He went underneath the knife for the fourth time in two years not too way back.



