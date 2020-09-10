Diana Rigg: The ‘Game of Thrones’ Scene We Will Always Remember Her For

Diana Rigg is dead. Olenna Tyrell, The Queen of Thorns. It may be an outrage to many that she is remembered as a character from Game of Thrones when he had a career behind him dating back to the late fifties when he took to the stage with Othello by William Shakespeare. But it also has its beautiful part: a whole generation of spectators discovered their talent, perhaps late, perhaps without being aware of their experience, but the point is that they claimed it.

She had entered the series in 2013, during the third season, and introduced herself as Margaery's proud grandmother, a woman of arms to take who understood very well the politics of King's Landing and who above all perfectly captured the vile nature of Cersei and the sadism of Joffrey. He may have wanted to marry his granddaughter to the Baratheon heir, but he already had Margaery ready to face the monster.















The actress was nominated for an Emmy four times for her role as Olenna Tyrell.





The role led to Diana Rigg being nominated four consecutive editions for an Emmy. for Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series. He never got it. But his prize was the dialectical battle with which he said goodbye to his character and Game of Thrones. Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) approached Olenna Tyrell with the intention of killing her but giving her the opportunity to have a merciful death, without cutting off her head to show her in the capital of the Seven Kingdoms.

That act of courtesy contributed to Jaime Lannister's dramatic arc: he was better than his sister, he had the ability to improve as a person, and to some extent abandon the teachings of his dynasty. He offered Olenna a poison that allowed her to die painlessly. And she, without fear of death, took it by dedicating a few words to him before: explaining that she had been the murderer of Joffrey, her son. "Tell Cersei that I want her to know it was me."









After this role that he combined with his work in Detectorists, Riggs continued on television with the series Victoria and with Black narcissus, where she plays mother Dorothea and is still in post-production. There will be a new chance to fire her Although those who knew her in her last stage can remember her on this day with one of her most mythical interpretations.















