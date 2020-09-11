Diana Rigg, actress of ‘The Avengers’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ dies

Diana Rigg He died on Thursday September 10 in London at the age of 82. The veteran British actress has lost the battle against cancer diagnosed last March, leaving behind a prolific career in film and television and a miniseries to premiere: Black narcissus (BBC).

“He died peacefully this morning. He was at home with his family who have asked for privacy at this difficult time.”, assure their representative in a statement. Diana Rigg “He was a loved and admired member of his profession, a force of nature who adored working with his peers. She is going to be sorely missed.”, has assured his agent.

The actress rose to fame in the 1960s for her participation in the British series The Avengers (The Avengers), where between 1965 and 1968 she played Emma Peel in the fiction that she starred in with Patrick Macnee (John Steed) and for whose work in 2000 she received a Bafta, the British equivalent of the Oscars.

In 1969 she made the leap to Hollywood becoming a Bond girl in 007 on Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969). The actress played Countess Teresa di Vicenzo, the first female officer of the agent played by George Lazenby who died shortly after giving the ‘yes, I do’.

Although her career continued to alternate between film and television, she has always been linked to theater, where she performed hits such as My fair lady, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, Suddenly Last Summer, All About My Mother (adaptation of the script by Pedro Almodóvar) and Pygmalion.

In 1997 he starred Rebeca, remake television of the novel by Daphne du Maurier, for which he won the Emmy in 1997. His partner in the series was Charles Dance, with whom he would meet again in the fantastic universe of Game of Thrones, he as Tywin Lannister (2011-2015) and she a little later as Lady Olenna Tyrell (2013-2017).

The veteran English actress was incorporated into HBO fiction when it was already a success, and left friends in the cast like John Bradley, who has mourned her loss.

“Diana Rigg was just wonderful. You knew she was, everyone knew it. It’s very sad news.”, He has written.

In the last years of his career he participated in series such as Detectorists (2015-2017) or Victory (2017), and his latest work is the miniseries Black narcissus, adaptation of Rumer Godden’s 1939 novel, which has become his posthumous work.

