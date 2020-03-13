DGA Shutters Theaters In L.A. And NY Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The DGA’s theaters in Los Angeles and New York have closed and all screenings have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. “As of this second the DGA Theater goes to be closed and there are not any screenings deliberate,” says a message on the DGA screening hotline.

The closure of the theaters, that are standard venues for screenings and occasions, comes after the WGA West canceled all screenings at its Writers Guild Theater in Los Angeles this week.

“As we proceed to watch fast-developing state and native steerage in Los Angeles and New York associated to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), we’ve got made the choice to cancel all DGA screenings, occasions, and Committee conferences,” the DGA instructed its members. “In the interim, Board and Council conferences will likely be thought of on a case-by-case foundation – and in the event that they transfer ahead, will likely be carried out in a restricted capability with solely Board or Council members, alternates and restricted govt employees in attendance.

“As talked about in our earlier communication, this can be a dynamic and fast-changing state of affairs. We’ll proceed to watch developments from related businesses, and supply updates as warranted.”

On Wednesday, the DGA instructed its members that it had cancelled all “non-critical conferences, and can restrict or cancel future occasions as deemed mandatory.