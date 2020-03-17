DGA Says It’s “Working Overtime” – But Remotely – During Pandemic: “We Will Weather This Storm Together”

DGA leaders say that the guild’s workers will start working remotely beginning immediately, and that they’ll proceed “working extra time” to help members “in these tough occasions” because the coronavirus scenario evolves. “Whereas the times forward could seem cloudy, we should always all be comforted in figuring out that our work will proceed to be extremely in demand by billions across the globe,” mentioned DGA president Thomas Schlamme and nationwide government director Russ Hollander in a message to their members. “All the creations you’ve labored on are so essential to entertain, and can present aid to so many. We’re so proud to signify you.”

“We’re additionally involved for the individuals we make use of as a Guild,” they mentioned. “On the recommendation of our medical marketing consultant, now we have been laborious at work implementing plans for our workers to work remotely starting immediately. We’ll stay absolutely operational, and ask that you simply attain out to us by cellphone or e mail solely, and chorus from visiting Guild places of work in particular person. We’re right here for you, however please be affected person as the quantity of inquiries has elevated significantly, and it could take a bit extra time than standard to return your messages. Bear in mind, we’re all on this collectively.”

Associated Story ‘Solely Matter Of Days Earlier than The City Shuts Down,’ Says Hollywood Teamsters Chief Steve Dayan

“We all know that so a lot of you might be full of nervousness in regards to the unknowns of such an unprecedented, fluid scenario – altering by the day, by the hour, by the minute,” they mentioned. “These emotions are in all places. We perceive. We get it. And that’s the reason we’re doing all the pieces we will on the Guild for you, to reassure you, and to remind you ways significant it’s to be united. Particularly at a time like this. Before everything, your well being and security proceed to be our prime precedence. That’s hand-in-hand with our dedication to supporting you. As all the pieces continues to alter, we’re working laborious in your behalf, and constantly re-evaluating how we alter to fulfill your wants. Weeks in the past, we appointed a multidisciplinary workers process drive to actively monitor CDC, WHO, state and native steering across the clock. To make sure protecting everybody secure, now we have been consulting with medical and different consultants on how finest to conduct our operations and supply assist for our members. Right here’s a snapshot of that work, and essential info we wished to share with you.”

Right here is the DGA’s message in its entirety:

Expensive Members:

We all know that so a lot of you might be full of nervousness in regards to the unknowns of such an unprecedented, fluid scenario – altering by the day, by the hour, by the minute. These emotions are in all places. We perceive. We get it. And that’s the reason we’re doing all the pieces we will on the Guild for you, to reassure you, and to remind you ways significant it’s to be united. Particularly at a time like this.

Before everything, your well being and security proceed to be our prime precedence. That’s hand-in-hand with our dedication to supporting you. As all the pieces continues to alter, we’re working laborious in your behalf, and constantly re-evaluating how we alter to fulfill your wants. Weeks in the past, we appointed a multidisciplinary workers process drive to actively monitor CDC, WHO, state and native steering across the clock. To make sure protecting everybody secure, now we have been consulting with medical and different consultants on how finest to conduct our operations and supply assist for our members. Right here’s a snapshot of that work, and essential info we wished to share with you.

QUESTIONS ABOUT YOUR EMPLOYMENT

Proper now, main medical authorities are advising that a very powerful technique to forestall the unfold of coronavirus is thru social distancing, particularly for probably the most weak amongst us. For the movie and tv trade, this has led to many productions shutting down, and people who stay open taking further steps to guard your well being. We wish to remind you that your Guild is right here to guard you. We’re, and can proceed to be, in contact with the Studios, Networks and different employers about their plans and their obligations to you. As you’ve seen, most however not all productions have quickly hit the pause button, which we absolutely assist. Should you proceed to work, or in case your manufacturing has been halted, and you’ve got questions, please don’t hesitate to name the Contracts line at (310) 289-2010, or e mail the DGA Contracts Division at [email protected] Should you talk by e mail, please remember to embrace the character of your inquiry and your cellphone quantity, and you’ll obtain a name again from an skilled Contracts staff member.

IMMEDIATE FAST-TRACKING OF RESIDUAL PAYMENTS

One other manner we’re working for you is by implementing particular procedures to fast-track all residual checks which might be already on the Guild. The Residuals staff, supported by workers from different departments all through the Guild, labored across the clock to get 1000’s of checks within the mail instantly. As further checks are delivered, we are going to proceed turning them round as shortly as doable.

ADJUSTMENTS TO DGA OPERATIONS AS WE CONTINUE TO WORK FOR YOU

We’re additionally involved for the individuals we make use of as a Guild. On the recommendation of our medical marketing consultant, now we have been laborious at work implementing plans for our workers to work remotely starting immediately. We’ll stay absolutely operational, and ask that you simply attain out to us by cellphone or e mail solely, and chorus from visiting Guild places of work in particular person. We’re right here for you, however please be affected person as the quantity of inquiries has elevated significantly, and it could take a bit extra time than standard to return your messages. Bear in mind, we’re all on this collectively.

FIGHTING FOR YOU IN WASHINGTON D.C.

We’ve additionally joined with our sister unions to name on Congress for monetary aid for our members. As freelance workers, a few of chances are you’ll be notably weak to manufacturing shutdowns associated to coronavirus. That’s why we’re pushing for laws to supply financial aid to workers within the leisure trade. We’re working with a coalition of trade unions via the AFL-CIO Division for Skilled Staff together with IATSE, SAG-AFTRA, and Actors Fairness – along with our allies in Congress.

DGA-PRODUCER HEALTH PLAN UPDATE & ADDITIONAL MEMBER RESOURCES

Given the significance of testing for coronavirus/COVID-19, the DGA-Producer Well being Plan Board of Trustees has permitted protection of COVID-19-related testing and physician visits for at the moment coated Well being Plan individuals. Efficient instantly, all affected person cost-shares (co-pays, co-insurance, deductibles) shall be waived for all COVID-19 associated testing via June 15, 2020 so long as it’s: medically mandatory; ordered by a community supplier; and carried out at a community lab/facility. This contains affected person cost-shares for workplace visits, pressing care facilities and hospital emergency room visits for the aim of COVID-19 testing.

For extra info, together with tips about the right way to defend yourselves, your households, and your communities, go to the DGA Well being Plan web site at https://www.dgaplans.org/blog-post/health-plan-announces-coverage-for-coronavirus-testing-and-related-doctor-visits-in-network-with-no-cost-sharing-through-june-15-2020/

For members who produce other questions concerning their Pension and Well being advantages, the Plans’ workers is obtainable to help you, and will be reached at Participant Companies at 323-866-2200 extension 401; or toll free at (877) 866-2200.

For members who start experiencing monetary emergencies or hardship, there are assets out there to you together with the Administrators Guild Basis which gives confidential interest-free loans to members in want (e mail: [email protected]). Moreover, the Movement Image Tv Fund (MPTF) stays absolutely dedicated to its mission of serving to the leisure trade workforce, and is obtainable to supply monetary help and case administration to these experiencing hardship associated to coronavirus together with manufacturing shutdowns, work slowdowns, layoffs or different points. The MPTF will be reached at 323-634 3888.

WE WILL WEATHER THIS STORM TOGETHER

Because the coronavirus scenario evolves, your Guild is working extra time to assist give you some stability in these tough occasions. Whereas the times forward could seem cloudy, we should always all be comforted in figuring out that our work will proceed to be extremely in demand by billions across the globe. All the creations you’ve labored on are so essential to entertain, and can present aid to so many. We’re so proud to signify you.

And once more, please know we’re working laborious in your behalf. Don’t hesitate to succeed in out to us. We’re right here for you. And we shall be responding to your wants. Within the meantime, please maintain checking the coronavirus part of our web site (accessible immediately from our homepage at http://www.dga.org), for the newest developments.

We hope you and your households stay secure.

Thomas Schlamme

President

Russell Hollander

Nationwide Government Director