DGA Cancels All “Non-Critical Meetings”, Limits Access To Offices

The Administrators Guild informed its members tonight that it’s cancelling all “non-critical conferences, and can restrict or cancel future occasions as deemed crucial. The state of affairs is rapidly evolving, and we’ll proceed to re-assess plans and talk accordingly.”

The guild stated it’s additionally adopted “heightened constructing upkeep measures together with further janitorial workers for normal disinfecting of high-touch surfaces in addition to convention rooms and theaters earlier than and following conferences and screenings; ample availability of alcohol-based hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes for workspaces; and new messenger and supply protocols.”

Earlier at present, the WGA West stated that it’s cancelling all screenings at its Writers Guild Theater till additional discover. The DGA theaters in Los Angeles and New York stay open as of now.

Protocols enacted by the DGA for anybody getting into its workplaces in LA and New York embrace:

• If people come to the DGA and seem unwell, they are going to be requested to go away.

• People who’ve traveled to the CDC’s checklist of Stage 2 or three international locations up to now 14 days are prohibited from getting into the constructing at the moment. (These international locations embrace China, Japan, Iran, South Korea and Italy.)

• If people have been uncovered to somebody sick with Coronavirus, or are exhibiting flu-like signs together with fever, cough or shortness of breath, they’re prohibited from getting into the constructing at the moment.

The guild informed its members that these “crucial modifications” in protocol are being applied “in mild of this critical problem, whereas additionally minimizing disruptions to guild enterprise and operations. Because the state of affairs is fast-evolving, further modifications could also be applied within the near-future, and we’ll proceed to maintain you knowledgeable by means of e-mail and web site communications.”

“It is a dynamic and fast-changing state of affairs,” the guild stated. “The protection of our members, workers, company and higher neighborhood is of paramount significance to the DGA. In current weeks, as information of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) rapidly developed, the guild put in place a speedy response group to carefully monitor and undertake essentially the most up-to-date steerage and knowledge as supplied by the Facilities for Illness Management, state and native businesses, medical consultants, and the DGA-Producer Well being Plan.”

