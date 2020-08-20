Dev Patel and Hugh Jackman collide in ‘Chappie’

In the near future, an oppressive mechanized police force is tasked with patrolling crime. But the people are revealing themselves to it. When Chappie (Sharlto Copley), an android policeman, is robbed and reprogrammed, he becomes the first robot with the ability to think and feel for himself. This causes powerful and destructive forces to begin to perceive Chappie as a threat to humanity and order, and they will stop at nothing to maintain the status quo and ensure that Chappie is the last of her kind.

Neill Blomkamp and Sharlto Copley, united by science fiction

After District 9 (2009) and Elysium (2013), Neill Blomkamp prolonged his love affair with science fiction by bringing the story of Chappie, where in addition to directing he was in charge of developing the script with Terri Tatchell.

The best-known faces of the cast were those of Dev Patel y Hugh Jackman, who agreed on the same project for the first time. Who repeated at the orders of Neill Blomkamp, ​​for the third time, was Sharlto Copley, which was commissioned to become Chappie. In addition, among the cast members, the presence of Watkin Tudor Jones, better known as Ninja, and Yolandi Visser, leaders of the electro rap-rave band The answer who debuted on the big screen with this feature film.

Chappie. EE.UU., 2015. Science Fiction. 120 min. Dir .: Neill Blomkamp. Int .: Sharlto Copley, Dev Patel, Hugh Jackman, Sigourney Weaver, José Pablo Cantillo, Miranda Frigon, Brandon Auret, Sean O. Roberts, Ninja, Yolandi Visser.

