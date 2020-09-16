Denzel Washington is ‘John Q.’, a father who wants to save his son

John Q. (Denzel Washington) is an ordinary man who works in a factory and takes care of his family. His wife, Denise (Kimberly Elise), and his son Michael (Daniel E. Smith) are his whole world. But when his son falls seriously ill and the need arises for an urgent heart transplant that the father cannot afford and is not covered by his health insurance, John Q. decides to do everything in his power to save your child’s life. Seeing that time and possibilities are running out, he decides that the only way out is a desperate possibility: kidnapping the occupants of the emergency room.

Denzel Washington’s leadership

Before the great success achieved with Noa’s diary (2004), Nick Cassavetes took to the big screen John Q., the third feature film of his then short career as a director. James Kearns, in charge of writing the script, relied on real events to write this story of a father who takes desperate measures to save his son.

Denzel Washington He was in charge of getting into that father’s skin, leading a cast in which the veteran’s presence also stood out Robert Duvall. The son of John Q., the trigger for the whole plot of the film, he played it Daniel E. Smith, who at that time was a child who had already made his first steps on television, appearing in Friends and El show the Bernie Mac.

John Q.. EE.UU., 2002. Drama. 118 min. Dir .: Nick Cassavetes. Int .: Denzel Washington, Robert Duvall, James Woods, Anne Heche, Kimberly Elise, Ray Liotta, Eddie Griffin, Shawn Hatosy, Daniel E. Smith, Laura Elena Harring.

