‘Debts’, the Antena 3 series starring Carmen Maura, closes its cast and begins filming

Debts, the new original series of Atresmedia TV for the prime time of Antenna 3, has already started its recording under strict sanitary measures. Filming will take place over the next few months in different locations in the Community of Madrid until completing the 10 50-minute episodes that will make up its first season.

Comedy, created by Daniel Ecija (The Fence, Red Eagle, I am alive), and produced by

Atresmedia TV In collaboration with Good Mood, has already closed its deal, led by Carmen Maura, who will play Pepa Carranza, the protagonist of the story. Together with her, they complete the cast Save queen (Malaka, Down There), Carmen Ruiz (I am Bea, Matadero, Mothers)Mona Martinez (Poison), Ibrahim Al Shami (Valeria), Ana Verónica Schultz, Javier Coll (White Lines), Pedro Ángel Roca (Vote Juan), María de Nati (Madres), Miguel Ángel Martín, Roberto Mateos, Fede Rey, Michael John Treanor The Carmen Canivell (Puente Viejo’s secret, Loving is forever).

The synopsis



A widow who could have been a girl Almodóvar, a dead Venezuelan singer, a delinquent nephew and an ambitious councilor who aspires to be the mayor of Madrid. Add a Jesus Gil from the neighborhood, a porn actress, a former Russian agent and a paralyzed old woman who has a crossbow and a cat named Chiquetete.

With these wickerwork this series is built, a badass and provocative comedy that has at its center the savage clash of two families and two women: Pepa Carranza, a neighborhood woman who will need four hundred thousand euros to save her family; and Doña Consuelo De La Vega, a crippled old woman full of money and hate who wants to end her. The enmity between these two clans will leave Romeo and Juliet at the height of Pocoyo.

Montse Garcia and Daniel Ecija They are the executive producers of this fiction on the SERIESATRESMEDIA label. Lucia Alonso-Allende and Oriol Ferrer they are co-executive producers. The script team is made up of Daniel Ecija, Jesus Mesas Silva, as script coordinator, Sara Cano, Jorge Valdano Sáenz and Javier Andrés Roig.

