‘Death in paradise’: a stepmother’s plan to get rich at Antena 3’s Multicine

Antena 3 has a most disturbing proposal for the entertainment of its viewers on the desktop of the Saturday, August 29. The Atresmedia chain bets on a thriller full of tension signed by the American network Lifetime. Is about Death in paradise.

Madison is a rebellious teenager that he has spent most of his life from one boarding school to another. Your personal relationships are limited and the only family he has left is his stepmother Patricia, a mysterious and absent woman. So when Patricia suddenly appears and invites him on a trip to Santa Isabel, a Caribbean island that Madison used to visit with her father, it comes as a complete surprise. Madison, excited, accepts the trip to return to that place where she was happy.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Once on the island, Madison meets Blake, a friendly local guide with whom she decides to go on a maritime excursion to a remote part of the place. Once in the open sea, Madison has a panic attack and falls into the sea. Apparently she ends up drowned but the young woman manages to swim to shore and manages to return to the resort.

Once safe, Madison discovers Blake and Patricia together. So begins to suspect that everything is part of a complicated plan from his stepmother to steal the money left by his dead father.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The stigma of the stepmother

She is one of the fixed candidates to be the bad guy in the movie. Since Disney showed us the wives in second nuptials of the parents of the protagonists as villains we no longer see them with the same eyes. In all fairness, the fault lies not with Disney, but with the classic tales, but we cannot deny that thanks to the mouse factory they have become popular all over the world.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In Death in paradise This prejudice is exploited to the fullest, turning Olivia D’Abo into a manual ‘stepmother’. After the death of her father Madison Ashland was heir to the not inconsiderable amount of 10 million dollars when she turned 18 years old. The amount is sweet enough to activate the worst in Patricia, who is willing to devise a devious plan to assassinate her and take over her late husband’s assets. An already classic argument in film and television, it resorts to the cliché of the bad stepmother, as were those of Snow White or Cinderella, but also Soraya Montenegro in Maria from the neighborhood or Catalina Creel in Cradle of wolves.

Death in paradise (Presumed Dead in Paradise)

USA, 2014. Dir .: Mary Lambert.

Int .: Malese Jow, Olivia D’Abo, Gavin Houston, Alix Elizabeth Gitter, Luis Omar O’Farrill.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io