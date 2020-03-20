Daytime Emmys Ceremony Canceled Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The Nationwide Academy of Tv Arts & Sciences stated Thursday that its 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony set for June in Pasadena has been canceled.

“Given our issues over the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve determined that we are going to not be staging the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena this coming June,” NATAS chairman Terry O’Reilly stated at present. “As there are such a lot of unknowns proper now with the move of data altering on a each day, virtually hourly, foundation, it could merely be irresponsible to maneuver ahead with our annual celebration of excellence in daytime tv presently.”

The transfer comes after NATAS introduced it could postpone its annual Expertise & Engineering Emmy Awards and its Sports activities Emmy Awards as a result of coronavirus outbreak. That was Friday; a lot has modified since then within the U.S. and around the globe because the pandemic has grown.

Daytime Emmy Awards govt director Brent Stanton stated that so far as shifting ahead with the annual awards, “Judging continues, and we stay up for saying our extremely proficient nominees later this spring. We’re engaged on some attention-grabbing different concepts for greatest acknowledge the honorees later this 12 months and can share extra particulars within the weeks forward.”

The group’s entry deadline for the 2020 awards was January 15, which means all exhibits can be represented in no matter future type the awards would take.

NATAS was within the midst of some revamps of the Daytime Emmys. The upcoming ceremony was to be divided into three separate exhibits June 12-14 on the Pasadena Conference Middle, very similar to the Primetime Emmys and the two-night Inventive Arts Emmys. Three new classes have been added — Excellent Younger Grownup Program, Excellent Image Enhancing for an Animated Program, and Excellent Particular Results Costumes, Make-up and Hairstyling — and the Youthful Actor and Youthful Actress in a Drama Collection classes have been mixed right into a singular non-gendered Youthful Performer in a Drama Collection.

“These have been extraordinarily troublesome selections to make, however on the finish of the day the well being and security of our occasion attendees and employees should stay our paramount concern,” NATAS president and CEO Adam Sharp stated of at present’s choice. “We’re carefully monitoring public heath authorities’ steering, in search of suggestions from our awards communities, and evaluating the flexibleness of our venue and manufacturing companions as we plan for the long run on this unprecedented context.”