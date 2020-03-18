‘Days Of Our Lives’ To Remain On Hiatus Until Further Notice Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Manufacturing on all daytime dramas is grinding to a halt because the COVID-19 pandemic is escalating.

NBC’s Days Of Our Lives, which was not too long ago renewed for a 56th season following dramatic, down-to-the-wire negotiations between the community and Sony Photos TV, is on a deliberate hiatus this week and subsequent week. The present will stay darkish after that till additional discover.

Days Of Our Lives joins CBS’ The Younger and the Restless and The Daring and the Lovely, which stopped manufacturing on the prime of this week, and ABC’s Common Hospital, which was shut down on the finish of final week. Days ought to have the ability to undergo a prolonged manufacturing shutdown with out its run on NBC getting interrupted — the community presently has episodes within the can to air by October.

Set within the fictitious Midwestern city of Salem, Days Of Our Lives airs nationally on NBC within the U.S. and in additional than 25 nations internationally. The core households are the Bradys, Hortons and DiMeras, and the multi-layered storylines contain parts of romance, journey, thriller, comedy and drama.

Days Of Our Lives is produced by Corday Productions, Inc. in affiliation with Sony Photos Tv. Ken Corday is the manager producer with co-executive producers Greg Meng and Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivati is the pinnacle author.