‘Dawson grows’ is the 90s series you are going to get hooked on thanks to Amazon Prime Video

Dawson Grows is available on Amazon Prime Video and is the perfect series for a summer marathon.

The most viewed series from Amazon.

More than two decades have passed since the end of this series aired and now it comes back to our lives thanks to Amazon Prime Video. The platform is giving us a lot of joy by recovering some of the series that made us happiest in the past as The Fruittis. We are aware that, perhaps, many of you may not even know this title, but we anticipate that its story is so addictive that you will need to continue seeing it after the first chapter. On the other hand, for those of us who were fans in the 90s, the decade in which it was first broadcast, it is curious to revisit it over time. We recommend this exercise because you will discover new details.

With all the avalanche of novelties it is difficult to make room for productions from other times, but there are some that are worthwhile. If you already signed up for your list see The intership, Boat The Physics or Chemistry, classics that are also on Amazon Prime Video, also note Dawson grows. Here is the trailer.

All seasons of ‘Dawson grows’ on Amazon Prime Video



It opened in 1998 and closed in 2003. Dawson grows delighted us with his dramas and adventures throughout six seasons. In them we witness the evolution of Dawson and his friends, Joey, Pacey and Jen, in the charming town of Capeside.

Like any ‘teen’ series, it shows typical teen dramas and concerns. One of the strengths of Dawson grows is the cast made up of actors James Van Der Beek, Joshua Jackson, Katie Holmes and Michelle Williams. It is part of the list of best series ‘New TV Classic’, by EW and we corroborate it. Marathon now!

