David Tennant Drama ‘Around The World In 80 Days’ Suspends South Africa Shoot Amid Coronavirus Crisis

EXCLUSIVE: Slim Movie + Tv has halted manufacturing on David Tennant drama Across the World In 80 Days because the coronavirus disaster continues to hit British-made scripted collection.

The manufacturing firm, run by former Kudos boss Simon Crawford Collins, has suspended capturing on the eight-part present for a month, and solid and crew are being flown residence over the subsequent 24 hours. Tennant, who performs Phileas Fogg, is amongst these returning to the UK.

“We’ll crawl over scorching coals to make our reveals, however there comes a degree whenever you go: this isn’t honest on the groups and their households again at residence. We’ve acquired to name a brief hiatus and take care of everybody and get them residence,” Crawford Collins mentioned. “We’re attempting to pause issues in the simplest approach so we will launch again into manufacturing as quickly because the mists clear.”

Round The World In 80 Days is co-produced by Federation, with further co-production companions: Palladium Photos in South Africa and Daro Movie, affiliate producer. The drama will air on the BBC within the UK, in addition to France Télévisions, Germany’s ZDF and Italy’s RAI.

Slim Movie + Tv has determined to forge forward with one other of its productions: Mystic, which is an adaptation of Stacy Gregg’s Pony Membership Secrets and techniques books for the BBC’s CBBC, Australia’s Seven and New Zealand’s TVNZ. It’s being shot in New Zealand with an area crew, whereas British solid members are within the nation with their household. “If we will hold going safely, we must always,” Crawford Collins mentioned.