David Broncano is operated to end the sweat of his hands

The problem of sweating in the hands of Broncano had been a reason for mockery in networks and in the program itself, but it has gone down in history in Portugal. The story goes back to June 23 when surgeon Diego González Rivas visited The resistance To make an offer to your presenter: “We operate on you in the morning and leave in the afternoon with dry hands”, Told him. The affected person himself was clear: “Do it right now”.

Although he was initially joking about the side effects of the intervention, Broncano seems to have followed the advice and put an end to the problem. “What is promised is debt. Problem solved!”, celebrated the surgeon from A Coruña with a photograph taken from the very operating room in Lisbon. The architects of the operation were himself and Javier Gallego, an expert in hyperhidrosis.

In addition, the doctor, who in addition to accompanying Broncano in the operating room also did it for various tourist corners of Portugal, gave more details of a more common “outpatient surgery” than we think.

The palmar hyperhidrosis It is a disease that It is characterized by excessive sweating that can affect the entire surface of the skin, but is generally limited to the palms of the hands, the soles of the feet, the armpits or the groin. People suffering from this disease produce sweat in much larger quantities than necessary to control their body temperature and it is a problem that affects equally men and women.

Although it seems that Broncano’s intervention has been a success, it will be necessary to wait for the new season of the Movistar + program to know the verdict of the guests. Although in the era of the new normalcy imposed by the coronavirus, we fear that there will not be much handshake …

