‘Dark Side Of The Ring’: Vice Bodyslams S2 Opener Of Wrestling Doc Series On YouTube Ahead Of Linear Launch

The tragic story of wrestling star Chris Benoit, which is the main target of the season two opener of Vice doc sequence Darkish Side of The Ring, has been rolled out on YouTube forward of its linear premiere.

The second season of the doc sequence, which seems to be at wrestling’s most controversial tales, premieres on Tuesday March 24. Nonetheless, the primary a part of the two-part premiere has simply gone reside on the free streaming service.

Produced by Vice Studios, the primary episode tells the story of one of many largest names within the sport Benoit, who in 2007, killed his spouse Nancy and 7 12 months outdated son Daniel earlier than hanging himself. The crime shocked the world and sparked a dialog about psychological well being in sports activities.

The documentary provides entry to Benoit’s interior circle of household and associates, who reveal their sophisticated emotions in regards to the tragedy 13 years later together with his son, David, and Sandra Toffoloni, Nancy Benoit’s sister.

The present, which noticed the primary season develop into its most-watched present within the community’s quick historical past, is narrated by former WWE star Chris Jericho.

Different tales embrace the homicide of Dino Bravo, the controversial “Brawl for All” event that led to career-ending accidents, the scary profession of New Jack, David Schultz’s violent run-in with a 20/20 reporter, the loss of life of Nancy Argentino, Jimmy Snuka’s girlfriend, the within story of wrestling’s final tag group partnership Hawk and Animal; Herb Abrams’ fanatical try and construct a wrestling empire and the devastating story of Owen Hart’s stunt that went tragically mistaken.

Vice is launching a brand new weekly afters-show, hosted by comic and wrestling fan Chris Gethard, instantly after every episode. The spin-off will function a panel of visitors from the worlds of wrestling and leisure who will dissect the episodes.

Watch the YouTube sneak peek beneath: