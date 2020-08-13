Darío Madrona (‘Elite’) makes the leap to the United States and will adapt ‘Someone is lying’

It is not every day that an American project is entrusted to a Murcian screenwriter. Darío Madrona, co-creator of Netflix Elite together with Carlos Montero, has found a very good job on the other side of the Atlantic: will be the showrunner of One of us is lying, the adaptation of the best-seller by Karen McManus that Peacock prepares, NBCUniversal’s new platform that landed in the United States this past spring.

At first Madrona had not announced himself as a scriptwriter tied to the project. Exactly 12 months ago, Peacock had requested a pilot episode written by Erica Saleh (Instinct). Now that they have finally given the green light to a first season of eight episodes, the series has added Darío Madrona in the role of showrunner, the maximum creative person in charge of the work. Both Saleh and Madrona will feature as executive producers.









It can be understood that Peacock has placed his trust in Darío Madrona after his success with

Elite

, a Spanish fiction that has not only worked in the Iberian Peninsula but also in the Latin American market and even in the United States. The reason? The plot is very much in line with the Las Encinas drama.

Someone is lying focuses on an elite institute called Bayview where students live marked by the leaks of their private lives published by an app developed by Simon, a student at the center. Things get very murky when one day five students enter the class of the punished and only four leave alive, with Simon found dead. Who was the author of the crime?













With this cocktail of hormones, drama and mystery, the parallels between Elite and Someone is lying will be the order of the day. The project also already has a cast: Marianly Tejada (The Purge), Cooper van Grootel (Collapse), Annalisa Cochrane (

Cobra Kai

), Chibuikem Uche (Ghost Draft), Jessica McLeod (You Me Her), Barrett Carnahan (Grown-ish) and Melissa Collazo (Swamp Thing).

Madrona, 42, has an extensive resume since he worked in Ways to survive in 2005. He has created series like Genesis, in the killer’s mind, The protected, The Accused, Something to celebrate and I live singing.







