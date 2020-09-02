Daniel Grao: “Fortunately a ‘HIT’ crossed my mind at my institute and it saved my life”

Actor Daniel Grao plays Professor Hugo Ibarra Toledo, star of HIT, the fiction that focuses on one of the most pressing issues in Spanish society: the education of our children. The series addresses issues such as the lack of support suffered by teachers, harassment, the discovery of sex and drugs, bullying or the consumption of pornographic material. We spoke with the actor, who is the father of two children and concerned about their education, at the Vitoria FesTVal.

The actor, in addition to starring in this series that we can see on TVE this September, premieres the play on October 22 Turing’s machine, directed by Carlos Tolchachir at the Canal theaters, in Madrid.

What does ‘HIT’ mean to you?

In HIT (which are the initials of Hugo Ibarra Tomás, my fictional character) I get into the world of teaching, with some vandals for whom I do a bit of older brother, because I am the pedagogue and therapist. It is a series that gives rise to talk about drugs, pornography, sexual abuse… But my character is a bit of a thug, so, without reaching comedy, it is not a dramatic series either. The series is very daring, I am impressed that it is for TVE because it tackles very crude issues, without mincing words.

It shouldn’t be surprising that it was a public network …

You don’t always come across a story like this. I am delighted. This story is for TVE, not for a platform that risks more and in another way. It’s a brave script that flows through my character, a very controversial character, a teacher who has a different look. In this series the educational system is questioned. Perhaps, we could say that it questions everything. Very sensitive topics appear and are tackled with courage. There are times when the profession surprises you with great jobs like this.

How did you get the part?

Joaquín Oristrell, the director, called me to propose, just when I was in Colombia shooting the series Lost, but it was not easy to achieve it because I had not made a character of these characteristics and he had doubts. I went through a kind of test, he gave me a Zoom-like direct, but I hadn’t had time to study the script and I forgot at the last moment. But he had taken the essence of the character, a transgressive educator who touches on issues that interest me a lot. And after a few days he told me that I was HIT.

Can a character be scary?

Yes, of course it can scare you for one issue or another. That a character scares me can be decisive when deciding whether to do it or not. Those fears and complexities are presented to me as a challenge, when I find myself in that state, I know that I will end up making the character fear it or not. Actually, my fear was that TVE was afraid and would get into the subject without going deep. So now I am deeply grateful for the courage the network has had in tackling conflictive issues.

How does the series deal with the issue of pornography?

In one of the chapters, the students mix what they see on the porn pages with real sex and believe that sometimes it is the same and I, like HIT, foresee the danger of a ‘Pack’. And in that chapter my character takes two real porn actors to school and encourages his students to ask what they want without a filter. And they freely give their opinion on the difference between a pornographic fantasy and what sex is in real life. And how sometimes young people can confuse you.

What were you like as a teenager?

I was a pimply geek, very shy, very introverted. I am convinced that my work, acting, saved my life. Fortunately, I ran into a HIT in high school, a Literature teacher -Jesús Alonso- with whom we continue to be friends even though he is already retired. It has a theater group on Fridays, La Mandragora, in the town where I lived at that time (Sabadell, Barcelona) where we did a little of everything. We read poems by Lorca, we listened to music … But the theater was the engine. At that time I was adrift and did not know what to do with my life and that little seed that he inoculated me saved me. I was going through a complicated family stage and I felt that, somehow, with acting I could get out of myself what I saw negative to do something, and through the cinema I was reconciling with what things I experienced.

What character in the series do you identify with?

As a teenager he seemed to me Andrés, the character played by Ignacio Hidalgo, because of his family life.

Are you surprised by the actors of today, the actors who work in ‘HIT’, so young?

When I see them at 16 or 17 years old and they have everything so clear, with that self-confidence and that maturity, I am amazed. Me, not far.

And now that you are a father (you have two children), how do you see fatherhood?

Your children stick your feet to the ground, it is a continuous change, because they grow every day, they are continually raising things out loud and making you rethink them. If you live parenthood awake, it is a learning.

Are you worried about the educational system they are receiving?

Clear. I think that the educational system that we have is obsolete. Not much has changed since the industrial revolution. It is about training new workers who continue to support the system. If we look at it, even the most progressive Montesori pedagogy is over a hundred years old. This reform is urgent, but it has to do with a personal review and an increase in awareness. I have always had that buzz on the subject, but the moment I became a father and had to choose my children’s school, I read a lot about different pedagogies and became much more interested. That, together with a review of personal growth so that my children, the next generation, have less backpack. So, with those ideas that I already had before, when the character of HIT came to me I couldn’t help but rub my hands. He’s such a groundbreaking guy, so provocative against the system …!

Is there any other issue of adolescence that worries you?

Many. Especially fear. In adolescence, the child needs to break with the family to some extent and open up to the world. Being able to allow that as a parent and not wanting to control everything out of fear is going to be my subject when my children grow up. My oldest son already wants to go to school alone or to buy bread and I have to do an exercise of confidence in him, although he is very intelligent and very cautious. The important thing is to have that flexibility without losing communication with your child.

Do you think that ‘HIT’ can drive young people to change for the better?

My character has his flaws, a pride and an ego that he shows at the beginning of the series, as if he were in possession of the truth, which he throws back. But he is not a super hero but what he proposes to the boys in each chapter is also going to affect him; will travel with them at the same time. He talks about forgiveness, about letting go of certain family grudges to turn the page, but he also wonders if he has done it with his own mother or with his roommate. Throughout the series we will see how he tries to improve and sometimes he does well and sometimes not. Hit humanizes himself until he reaches a meeting point between the boys and him.

Daniel, you don’t stop working (‘Lost’, ‘Promises of sand’, ‘Giants’, ‘The cathedral of the sea’ …). Did you imagine becoming such a well-known actor when you were working as a stripper at 19?

How could I imagine it! But beware, with that job he paid me for acting school. In my family there was always consensus and they supported me to be an actor if that was my dream, but I did not want to ever be held in my face and that is why I worked to pay for my studies.

