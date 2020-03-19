Daniel Dae Kim Reveals Positive Coronavirus Test: “Ready For A Fight? I Am”

Hawaii 5-O and Misplaced alum Daniel Dae Kim mentioned at this time that he has examined constructive for the coronavirus and talked about his expertise in a 10-minute video posted on social media.

Within the clip posted on Instagram (watch it beneath) and Fb from his dwelling in Honolulu, the actor and producer mentioned — after joking about his “quarantine stylish” look: “I wished to let you recognize that yesterday I examined constructive for COVID-19, the illness attributable to the coronavirus.” He went on to present background about his prognosis, together with noting that he was in New York filming NBC’s New Amsterdam, “the place, satirically, I play a physician who will get recruited to a hospital to assist sufferers throughout a flu epidemic.”

Deadline reported this month that was becoming a member of the NBC’s drama as the brand new head trauma surgeon. His character shall be launched in April 7 episode “Pandemic.”

We hear NBC and New Amsterdam producer Common TV despatched a memo to the solid and crew informing them of Kim’s prognosis as quickly as they have been made conscious of it.

Kim went on to say that he left the set when the present shut down manufacturing and headed again dwelling to Hawaii. “Because the flight was near touchdown,” Kim mentioned, “I began noticing some scratchiness in my throat. … To be secure, after I obtained dwelling I quarantined myself in a room in the home and tried to relaxation alone. However later that night time, I began feeling tightness in my chest, physique aches and my temperature began to rise, so [my doctor] then informed me to get examined.”

He added that the following day he went to a drive-through testing facility that had simply opened in Honolulu and was informed he’d have the outcomes again in three days. It was the one time he has left his dwelling since returning to Hawaii. “I self-isolated all the time.” He mentioned he was prescribed some medicine from his private physician and didn’t go to a hospital. “However with the assistance of the medicine and mattress relaxation and liquids and, after all, my loving household, I didn’t have to.”

Kim famous that he began feeling a bit higher on daily basis, “and at this time, despite the fact that I’m not 100%, I’m fairly shut.”

Later within the video, Kim provided some recommendation: “For all these on the market — particularly youngsters and millennials who assume this isn’t severe — please know that it’s. And in case you deal with this with out care, you might be probably endangering the lives of tens of millions of individuals, together with your family members. So for the sake of everybody else, please observe the rules: socially distance, self-isolate, cease touching your face and, after all, wash your fingers.”

Kim did an arc final 12 months on ABC’s The Good Physician, a collection he govt produces, and he lately wrapped a job within the function Stowaway reverse Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette and Shamier Anderson.