Daniel Dae Kim, from doctor to robber for his new movie for Amazon

Has been the agent Chin Ho Kelly in Hawaii 5.o; el castaway Jin-Soo Kwon of Lost; the doctor Dr. Jackson han in The Good Doctor, series that also produces; and the surgeon Cassian Shin in the second season of New Amsterdam, among other productions. Daniel Dae Kim is an indispensable face of fiction of the last two decades and now he is preparing to change the register in his new project, a film that still has no title for Amazon Prime Video.

The actor will share the limelight with Randall Park, with whom he worked on the film Maybe forever (2019), in a film that will revolve around a group of high school friends who commit robberies and will mix action and comedy.

The film will be written and directed by the filmmaker Young -Il Kim (Billions) and the cast will consist mainly of Asian-American actors. Both Daniel Dae Kim and Randall Park, who will direct the film, are excited about the project: “We can’t wait to join forces with Young to tell this special story of friendship, pride and community. We are also very grateful to Amazon for their exceptional enthusiasm and support.”, assures Kim in an interview for Deadline.

“I think the movie has references to Ocean’s 11, The Full Monty y Better Luck Tomorrow“he added.

While the time comes for action, the Korean actor’s latest project has been his participation in the second season of the medical drama New Amsterdam, where he played the Dr. Cassian Shin, the head trauma surgeon from NBC fiction. The series was forced to stop its recordings in March due to the coronavirus and the interpreter himself confessed that he had tested positive and apologized to his colleagues since his isolation.

And from New Amsterdam to San José St Bonaventure. The medical center of The Good Doctor It opens its doors for its fourth season and, although Daniel will not be among its surgeons, he will participate as an executive producer.

